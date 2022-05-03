Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday

24 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday
Written by admin
Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday

Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ex-wife Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne HuskinsWho died tragically after an injury last month Florida Highway, wrote a heartfelt message to her husband on her 25th birthday.

Calbra Huskins shared several photos and videos on her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the late quarterback’s birthday, less than a month after he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a Florida highway.

Dwayne Haskins honored in the NFL Draft with silence

“King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a hello instead of a crown,” the message began. “Life here brings a lot of hardship without you. But today we are celebrating your 25th reign.”

A parade was held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on April 12, 2022, in memory of former Ohio State Buccaneer Dwayne Huskins Jr.

A parade was held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on April 12, 2022, in memory of former Ohio State Buccaneer Dwayne Huskins Jr.
(Gone Morse / Getty Images)

“Your light was so bright, words couldn’t begin to explain … How proud I am of the man you were. Humble for the angel’s experience in heaven. My twin flame. I promise to always honor your name,” he continued. .

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Washington football team Dwayne Huskins Jr. prepares before the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExfield on December 27, 2020 in # 7 Landover, Maryland.

Washington football team Dwayne Huskins Jr. prepares before the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExfield on December 27, 2020 in # 7 Landover, Maryland.
(Will Newton / Getty Images)

Huskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 around 6:37 a.m. April 9 when he collided with a dump truck.

READ Also  PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today's IPL Match

Dwayne Huskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers # 3 2021 A pass in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on August 5, 2021 during the NFL Precision Hall of Fame game.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins # 3 made a pass in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on August 5, 2021, during the 2021 NFL Precision Hall of Fame game.
(Emily Chin / Getty Images)

A 911 call set up by Colbra Huskins that morning revealed that he had stalled on the side of the highway and received gas for his car just before hitting.

The NFL honored Huskins’ memory with silence during the NFL Draft on Friday.


#Dwayne #Haskins #wife #shares #heartfelt #message #late #quarterbacks #25th #birthday

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment