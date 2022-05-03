Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday



Ex-wife Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Huskins Who died tragically after an injury last month Florida Highway, wrote a heartfelt message to her husband on her 25th birthday.

Calbra Huskins shared several photos and videos on her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the late quarterback’s birthday, less than a month after he was hit by a dump truck while trying to cross a Florida highway.

“King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a hello instead of a crown,” the message began. “Life here brings a lot of hardship without you. But today we are celebrating your 25th reign.”

“Your light was so bright, words couldn’t begin to explain … How proud I am of the man you were. Humble for the angel’s experience in heaven. My twin flame. I promise to always honor your name,” he continued. .

Huskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 around 6:37 a.m. April 9 when he collided with a dump truck.

A 911 call set up by Colbra Huskins that morning revealed that he had stalled on the side of the highway and received gas for his car just before hitting.

The NFL honored Huskins’ memory with silence during the NFL Draft on Friday.