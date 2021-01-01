Dwayne the Rock ‘Johnson will no longer be part of the fast and fierce series

Highlights Dwayne Johnson will not be part of any Fast and Furious series from now on.

Dwayne made the decision in 2017 after a feud with Vin Diesel.

Dwayne has appeared in the films Fast and Furious in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Vin Diesel commented on Tough Love, then the rift began.

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock’ has shocked fans by revealing that it will no longer be part of any ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has huge fans in India and the Indian audience is also crazy about the ‘Fast and Furious’ series. Since 2011, Johnson has been part of the franchise of this famous series and has been constantly winning the hearts of fans as Luke Hobbs.



Why did Dwayne say goodbye to Fast and Furious?

Hollywood star Dwayne is seen playing the role of Luke Hobbs in the series ‘Fast and Furious’. In 2017, there was a conflict between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. After this, Dwayne decided to leave the series and he did not appear in ‘Fast and Furious 9’. However, after this Vin Diesel commented saying ‘hard love’ for Dwayne. Vin had said it was his hard love, which he does well with Dwayne.

Now Dwayne has responded to Win’s remarks in his own style. Speaking to a Hollywood reporter on Win’s remarks, ‘I laughed and laughed out loud. I think everyone would have laughed at this. I’ll leave it at that. He congratulated the ‘Fast and Furious’ team and said, “I wish them all the best for Fast and Furious 9 and for the upcoming Fast 10, Fast 11 and all the next series that they will do. Without me.”

F9 breaks the spell of ‘Corona Lockdown’, earns Rs 519 crore in first weekend

Let me tell you that Dwayne has shown his energetic acting in the films ‘Fast and Furious’ of 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. He also worked with Priyanka Chopra in ‘Baywatch’, ‘Hobbes and Shaw’, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Rampage’, ‘Skyscraper’, ‘Journey 2’, ‘The Scorpion King’ and ‘The’. Mommy returns. He has also acted in films like this

Fast & Furious is set to release in India on August 5