Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court



Attorneys for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle the disagreement between Capital defendants and their attorneys over evidence of mental illness, an issue that played a role in his 2015 racist murder case. Member of the Black South Carolina Congregation.

When a capital defendant who has been sentenced to life in prison and his attorneys “disagree on whether he should be presented with evidence to portray him as mentally ill, who will say the final?” Roof’s appellate court wrote in their application that it was filed in the High Court late last month.

Judges consider “who – the client or the lawyer – needs to resolve a deep division in the lower court over whether to present evidence of mitigation in a death sentence hearing.”

The court upheld the death sentence of church shooter Dylan Roof

Roof’s self-representation and willingness to block any evidence that portrayed him as mentally ill – even if it could help him avoid the death penalty – was an integral part of his case.

At the time of his death sentence, Ruff dismissed his legal team and decided to represent himself. The move, his appeal attorney writes, successfully prevented judges from hearing evidence about his mental health, “under the illusion” that he would be released from prison by “white-nationalists” – but only, strangely, if he maintained his mental retardation. Out of public record. “

Chad made his decision, his party argued in the petition, “the district court told him that the prosecutor could present evidence to portray him as mentally ill regarding his objection.”

Dylan Roof’s Death Appeal Focuses on Charleston Church Shooter’s Power to Stand Trial

But there is a disconnection, his attorneys argued, about how such cases have been handled in the 4th Circuit vs. Other Judiciary, where “most state and federal courts hold otherwise, leaving this deep personal choice to the defendant.”

In other words, they argued, “If Roof had been tried in any one of these majority jurisdictions, he would not have been forced to self-represent at his capital trial to prevent his own attorneys from presenting evidence of his dislike.”

Authorities say Mother Emanuel AME at Charleston, South Carolina, opened fire on the roof during a Bible study concluding prayer and fired dozens of shots at the crowd. He was 21 then.

Dylan Roof’s request for reconsideration has been denied

Last year, a panel of appellate judges unanimously upheld Ruff’s conviction and death sentence, and issued a strong rebuke for Ruff’s crime, which the judges wrote “deserves the harshest punishment that a just society can impose.”

All 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges, covering South Carolina, have withdrawn from hearing Ruff’s case. One of the judges, Jay Richardson, tried Ruff’s case as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2017, when Ruff became the first person in the United States to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Chad later asked the court to reconsider its decision. The court rejected that request, as well as for a new hearing.

According to court documents filed in another federal case, the FBI overheard members of two neo-Nazi groups talking about trying to free the roof from a high-security prison in Indiana Terre Hout, where he was a prisoner, present with details of the number of guards and how the shooting happened. Will happen.

If his direct appeal fails, Ruff can file a 2255 appeal, a request that the trial court review his conviction and the constitutionality of the sentence. He can also apologize to the President.

At the end of the month, the government responded to the request of the roof.