Dyson Daniels intriguing option for Knicks



CHICAGO — Dyson Daniels, the intriguing 6-foot-8 Australian prospect from the G-League Ignite, considers himself extra some extent guard but additionally views himself extra a defensive participant.

Which is why the Knicks appear extraordinarily , interviewing the 19-year-old Daniels on Wednesday on the league’s mix. The Knicks want some extent guard after the Kemba Walker/Derrick Rose failure. They usually want extra of a defensive presence.

“It’s at all times been my power, enjoying 1 by way of 4 on protection,’’ Daniels mentioned Thursday. “A whole lot of groups now have two, three defenders on the ground always — Boston within the playoffs and Miami as effectively. However I’m a two-way participant, in a position to play on either side of the ball.’’

Although he’s from a rural city in Australia, the place his father performed professional ball after graduating from N.C. State, Daniels is raring to check the large metropolis. He turned down gives from Houston, Colorado and N.C. State to play for the G-League Ignite.

Dyson Daniels makes an attempt a vertical leap through the 2022 NBA Draft Mix. NBAE by way of Getty Photos

“I’m undoubtedly [the Knicks],’’ Daniels mentioned. “It’s undoubtedly a chance. It’s too early to say on something like that.

“There’s lots of people in that room. I talked to everybody about their expertise and what it might be like. They requested me questions. I requested them questions. Clearly New York is a troublesome place to play in and it’s an enormous place however I’d be prepared for no matter staff I’d play on.’’

Daniels must work on his 3-point shot (30 p.c within the G-League) however is taken into account a playmaking guard whose ballhandling improved because the season carried on.

“It’s a troublesome one for me as a result of I’ve such a singular sport,’’ Daniels mentioned of his NBA comparability. “I’ve an excellent offensive sport however I’m a very good defender. On the offensive finish I play a bit like Tyrese Haliburton, somebody in management. I really feel on the defensive finish I’m like Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, individuals like that. I really feel I’ve the body as soon as the sport slows down for me I hope to develop right into a Luka Doncic-type function.’’

Dyson Daniels opted to play for the G-League Ignite over enjoying in faculty. NBAE by way of Getty Photos

Effectively, Doncic may be a stretch, however there’s intrigue. Nonetheless, Daniels figures he could possibly be there at 11 when the Knicks choose.

“I’m an enormous level guard at 6-7,’’ Daniels mentioned. “It’s not onerous to see over smaller defenders. If I get a smaller defender on me, I’m in a position to go all the way down to the publish and play down there. I’ve at all times been some extent guard rising up. I had a progress spurt the final two years. I had the talents of some extent guard. With the peak, it’s a bonus within the NBA.’’

Former St. John’s star Julian Champagnie mentioned he needed to cancel a exercise with the Nets final week as a result of he acquired COVID-19 and was quarantining in Atlanta. Champagnie, a Brooklyn native, had simply labored out for the Hawks. He considers himself a late first-round/second-round decide.