Dyson’s next robot vacuum cleaner revealed with new design in FCC filing

Dyson’s last vacuum cleaner, the oddly named 360 Heurist, skipped the US release, apparently because its design did not fit the layout of American homes. But it looks like the company is planning to launch a new RoboVac in the US soon, after filing details of an undisclosed product with the FCC. Photos in the filing show a new design that is wider and flatter than its predecessors, with a squared-off rear and bulkier charging base.

The unnamed RoboVac comes in the same striking nickel blue color as its predecessor, and features tank treads and a detachable dust bin, similar to Dyson’s previous efforts in this product category. It also appears that the device (labelled RB03) has a 360-degree camera from Heurist along with an LED lighting ring. Those LEDs are important, because they ensure the device can navigate in the dark—if you want your RoboVac to be clean when you’re outside or sleeping.

The branding on the device suggests that it will also use Dyson’s new hyperdymium motors. This is Dyson’s name for its latest brushless electric motors, which have appeared in its most recent stick vacuums. It also looks like you can remove the part of the inner tubing (picture 4 below) that connects the bin to the brush. This would be a neat upgrade, as the 360 ​​had a tendency to shut down in the heurist when emptying large rubble piles.



However, the most interesting change for this product is the new shape. Dyson’s previous vacuums, the 360 ​​Eye and 360 Heurist, have been taller and narrower than the iRobot and similar rival products. This allows them to be tight around objects like chair legs, but prevents them from vacuuming under some furniture. The exact dimensions of this new product are hard to measure (despite the inclusion of rulers in the pictures, the perspective is confusing), but it appears wider and flatter than the Eye and Heurist. This would match Dyson’s previous comments that the heurist was not quite right for American homes. Allowing the vacuum to get under more items of furniture will certainly help sales.

There’s no guarantee that this product will end up in the US, but an FCC filing clearly states that this is Dyson’s current ambition. We look forward to hearing more about this product in the future.