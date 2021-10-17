E Car Companies including Tata Mahindra and E Bike manufacturers getting benefit from Rising Diesel Petrol Prices

Diesel and petrol prices have increased by up to Rs 15 in five and a half months. There is no sign of their price coming down. In such a situation, people are preferring to buy electric cars more.

Diesel and petrol prices are increasing continuously. On Sunday (October 17), diesel-petrol prices increased for the fourth consecutive day. Diesel has become costlier by Rs 5.60 and petrol by Rs 4.30 only this month. Its direct benefit is being given to companies making electric cars like Tata and Mahindra. The demand for all electric vehicles, including electric bikes, is increasing rapidly.

Diesel-Petrol costlier by Rs 15 in five and a half months

After increasing the price, now petrol in Delhi has reached Rs 105.84 and diesel at Rs 94.57 per liter. Diesel has also crossed 100 in Mumbai. In the financial capital, petrol has reached Rs 111.77 and diesel at Rs 102.52. After keeping the prices stable for three weeks, the oil marketing companies have started increasing the prices again from September. After this, petrol has become costlier 16 times and diesel 19 times. Petrol was costlier by Rs 11.44 and diesel by Rs 9.14 between May 4 and July 17, before the three-week break. In this way, petrol has become costlier by Rs 15.74 and diesel by Rs 14.74 per liter in five and a half months.

Benefits of electric cars

A recent report by HSBC Global Research suggests that electric car companies are directly benefiting from the increase in diesel-petrol prices. Diesel and petrol are getting increasingly expensive. For the time being, there is no chance of their prices coming down. In such a situation, the interest of the customers is in buying such cars, which run in less cost. Electric cars are taking advantage of this.

These companies are taking profit

If we look at the market of electric cars, Tata Motors is at the first place with a share of about 70 percent. Currently, the company is selling Nexon (Tata Nexon EV) and Altroz ​​in this segment. Mahindra is also selling electric cars. Both the companies are also present in the commercial e-vehicle segment. Apart from these, companies like MG Motor, Hyundai, Ashok Leyland, BYD Olectra, Lohia Auto have also entered the e-vehicle segment.

Fast growing e-bike market

According to a report, e-vehicle sales have increased by up to 30 percent due to rising prices of diesel and petrol. Customer inquiries have increased by up to 300 percent. People have been interested not only in cars but also in e-bikes. There are many models of two-wheelers available in the market today in the electric segment. Ola has also taken its steps in this.