E-cigs using synthetic nicotine now under FDA oversight

U.S. regulators will soon begin cracking down on vaping companies using a now-closed loophole, including a line of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes that have become a top choice for teens.

Under a law that went into effect Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration may regulate e-cigarettes and similar products that use synthetic nicotine.

The action targets puff bars and several other vaping companies that have recently skirted their formulas to get FDA oversight on laboratory-made nicotine.

The change “allows the FDA to protect public health from harm from tobacco products, regardless of the source of the nicotine,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. Companies must register with the FDA and submit their products for review within 30 days.

Puff Bar did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The FDA’s move does not automatically ban puff bars and similar products. Instead, it brings them under the same regulatory scheme as the old e-cigarettes that extract their nicotine from tobacco.

“Synthetic nicotine products don’t just disappear on their own,” said Robin Koval, chief executive of the Truth Initiative, an advocacy group that runs anti-tobacco advertising. “The FDA has to decide how they want to enforce the law and hopefully they will.”

The FDA is reviewing applications for an array of vaping devices, formulas and flavors – more than 1 million rejected, usually because of their potential appeal to young people. Anti-tobacco lawyers hope the agency will do the same quickly for any application submitted by Puff Bar and other manufacturers.

Nicotine, a chemical that makes you addicted to smoking and steam, occurs naturally in tobacco plants.

The 2009 law that first allowed the FDA to monitor cigarettes and related products only refers to tobacco-based nicotine. This leaves an opening for synthetic nicotine, which is being used in e-cigarette liquids, nicotine pouches and other products.

Last month, Congress made it clear that the FDA could control any form of nicotine, regardless of its source.

Since its introduction in 2019, Puff Bar has become one of the most popular e-cigarettes among teenagers, having so far sold flavors such as blueberry, strawberry-banana and mango. Under pressure from the FDA, the company said it would stop selling in 2020, removing its disposable vaping devices from convenience stores, gas stations and vap shops.

Last February, the company announced a “new launch” of its color devices using synthetic nicotine. In marketing terms, the company says its products “do not contain tobacco or anything derived from tobacco.” This puts puff bars in a legal gray area, as federal, state and local bans almost always apply to tobacco-based products, not nicotine itself.

Stanford researchers last year found synthetic nicotine products for sale through online platforms that banned the sale of tobacco, such as Amazon, eBay and Target. Under the new law, synthetic nicotine will be subject to the same federal age limits and sales restrictions as other tobacco products.

The use of synthetic nicotine is not a new concept. Tobacco companies experimented with chemically derived nicotine in the early 1960’s, but found it too expensive for mass production. Production advances in recent years have finally made it an effective alternative to nicotine derived from tobacco.

A large government survey last year found that puff bars have surpassed well-known brands to become the top choice among high school students who vap. Jules, which was initially widely blamed for spreading the tin vaping trend, was the fourth most popular brand.

In 2020, the FDA will restrict the flavors of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as joule-like menthol and tobacco, which are generally preferred by adults. But the taste ban does not apply to disposable e-cigarettes such as puff bars and other types of vaping devices.

Anti-tobacco groups are concerned that the FDA is always one or two steps behind any product entering children.

“The lesson we can all learn from this is that when the FDA’s actions are incomplete and after the incident – which has often happened in the case of e-cigarettes – you will always play hack-a-mole and catch-up,” Koval said.