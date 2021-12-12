E-commerce sector will get new speed: This Made in India drone will fly at a speed of 100Km per hour, will be able to carry goods up to 150Kg

New technologies are being introduced in the country. In this sequence, drone technology is also being used for the delivery of goods. So that delivery of goods can be done easily even in remote areas and time is also less. In this sequence, the first such Made in India drone can come within two years, which will go up to 150 kilometers at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour and can also carry up to 150 kg of cargo (cargo). Where it takes 72 hours to deliver a package, now it can be delivered in 8 to 12 hours.

The name of this Made India drone is HL-150, which is being designed by Newspace Research and Technologies. The Bengaluru-based startup has partnered with airline SpiceJet to experiment with drone delivery services. Giving information in this regard, Samir Joshi, CEO, Newsspace said that the design has been done completely internally. The company is working closely with the government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

It manufactures Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for the Indian Air Force and Swarm Drones for the Army.

Features of NewSpace’s HL-150 Drone

This drone will fly at a speed of up to 100 kmph. It will be able to fly better even in bad weather. The core of the drone will be an advanced computing system, which allows the drone to operate autonomously, making independent decisions based on artificial intelligence algorithms developed by us. It will be driven by an electric motor.

Totally different from other drones

NewSpace’s HL-150 is different from most other drones being developed for e-commerce operations around the world. Currently, commercial drone operations The use of drones for commercial operations is mostly limited to last mile delivery, where a product weighing 1 to 5 kg is usually delivered to its final destination. The heavy-lift drones meant to operate on notified cargo lanes in the sky are currently being monitored by Aviation Surveillance, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation.