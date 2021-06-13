E-filing 2.0: A step-by-step guide to re-register digital signature certificate on new e-filing portal

Taxpayers, hear rigorously! Because the revenue tax (I-T) division has launched the newly launched I-T web site, it has requested all of the taxpayers to re-register their digital signature certificate (DSC) as soon as once more.

Launching the new portal e-filing 2.0 on Monday, the I-T division has now knowledgeable the taxpayers to replace their private cell quantity and e mail ID underneath ‘main contact’ and so on, on www.incometax.gov.in. For the unversed, a new e-filing portal has been developed to make the net submitting of returns and tax fee simpler.

What are Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

The Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) is an digital signature of the taxpayer. Many paperwork reminiscent of e-forms, e-tenders and e-applications are normally signed digitally. In lots of circumstances, it’s necessary to e-file ITR utilizing digital signatures.

How to re-register digital signature certificate on new e-filing portal

Step 1: Go to the new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in to your account utilizing person ID (PAN Quantity) and enter the password after confirming your safe entry message.

Step 3: Now, on the top-right nook, click on on the ‘My Profile’ possibility.

Step 4: A new display will open. A number of choices reminiscent of My checking account, My demat account, Register DSC, E-filing vault larger safety shall be there.

Step 5: Click on on ‘Register DSC’ possibility.

Step 6: Enter the e-mail ID linked with the profile.

Step 7: Select ‘I’ve downloaded and put in emsigner utility’ and click on on ‘Proceed’.

Step 8: Lastly, choose the supplier and the DSC possibility and enter the supplier’s password.

Step 9: Click on on Signal and replace it.

Significance of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

The DSC permits “authentication” and “non-repudiation” of digital paperwork on the e-filing portal. It offers surety concerning the taxpayer and the paperwork submitted by him/her. DSC is issued with a validity interval of 1 12 months or 2 years, relying on the character of transactions.

READ MORE| How to obtain Type 26AS from the new Revenue Tax Portal| Test step-by-step guide right here