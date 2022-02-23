E-invoice has been cut for breaking traffic rules, make online payment like this sitting at home

To reduce road accidents, the central and all state governments are strictly following the traffic rules. For this, traffic cameras have been installed at the red light, along with the answers of the traffic police are also present along with the device that cuts off the e-driving. Many a times, after breaking the traffic rules, people do not even know that their e-challan has been cut. At the same time, when the message comes for payment of e-challan, then people come to know about it. If you are also afraid that if your e-challan is not deducted or e-challan is yet to be paid, then here we are going to tell you the process to check it.

How to address online e-challan If you live in Uttar Pradesh, then you can check the status of your online challan sitting at home. For this you do not need to make rounds of the police station or the office of the transport department. To check the status of e-challan, first of all you have to go to the website of Transport Department at echallan.parivahan.gov.in.

Here on the home page, you will see the Check Challan Status, click on it. After that a new page will open. Where after entering the DL number and vehicle number, the status of e-challan will come in front of you. If the No Found dialog box opens, it means that you do not have any e-challan due.

Action is taken for non-payment of e-challan – If your e-challan is deducted for breaking traffic rules, then it has to be paid within 60 days. If for some reason the e-challan is not paid, then legal action is taken by the government or the police. In which your driving license can be revoked. Along with this, jail or heavy fine can also be imposed.

How to Pay E-Challan Online – For this, first you have to go to the echallan.parivahan.gov.in website of the Transport Department where enter the DL number and vehicle number and add the caption code. After this, click on Get Details, now a new page will open, where the details of the e-challan will be given. Here you will see the option of Pay Now. By selecting it, payment can be made by net banking, credit card or debit card.