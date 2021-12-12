E-Kranti: Third Phase

A new type of digital product has started attracting the attention of people all over the world. This digital product has a mixed rights, a mixed build and a mixed operation. This establishes the third era of the Internet. Not only is its definition new, its way of looking at the issues of decentralization, declining trust in institutions and value creation and price control is also new.

This change in the digital world is now the reality of the new trend beyond the sound. We are already seeing many of these things being implemented, especially in the media world. For example, ‘Mirror.XYZ’ describes itself in this way – joining ‘Mirror’ doesn’t just make you a member of the community. This also makes you a co-owner of this platform. As a result, our platform is a pool of our contributors.

From these points it is easy to understand that the new revolution associated with the speed and capacity of the Internet is the phase of the information revolution, which is more inclusive and where business enterprise is taking shape with great potential. This possibility is getting acceptance from the country and society in the sense that people feel that they will be able to benefit from connecting with more and more people-groups, information and entrepreneurial initiatives.