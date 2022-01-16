E-KYC not being done on PM Kisan’s website? Know the reason and the right way

E-KYC not being done on PM Kisan’s web site? Know the reason and the right way

Beneath the PM Kisan Yojana, e-KYC has been made necessary by the central authorities (PM Kisan e-KYC Obligatory). With out this, now the farmers who benefit from the scheme will not get the cash for the subsequent installment.

Beneath the PM Kisan Yojana, the cash of the tenth installment to the farmers was despatched to the account on January 1, 2022. At the similar time, the excellent cash is being despatched to the accounts of many farmers. Throughout this, e-KYC has been made necessary by the central authorities beneath PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan e-KYC Obligatory). With out this, now the farmers taking advantage of the scheme will not get the cash for the subsequent installment. However if you wish to do e-KYC now, then you’ll not be capable to do it. Tell us what’s the reason and how you are able to do e-KYC.

Why e-KYC is not occurring

The choice of doing e-KYC has been given on the official web site of PM Kisan Yojana https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Beneath this, if you wish to do e-KYC, then first you must click on on the hyperlink. After this, right here you will notice the possibility of ‘Former Nook’. Right here at the prime, you will notice the possibility of e-KYC. On which you click on, a brand new web page will open. The place you will notice ‘Coming Quickly…’ written. Which signifies that you’ll not be capable to do e-KYC right now. However quickly you’re going to get this facility on the web site.

The right way to do e-KYC

If you wish to do e-KYC beneath PM Kisan Yojana now, then the offline course of continues to be out there. By this, you may get e-KYC done beneath this scheme. For this, you’ll be able to contact your village head, village growth officer and workplace. For e-KYC, you have to have Aadhar card.

standing change

If you wish to verify your standing beneath PM Kisan Yojana, now you’ll not be given a facility for this. The power of cell quantity for checking standing has been discontinued. However you’ll be able to verify the standing utilizing Aadhar card and account quantity.