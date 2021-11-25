E-nomination made mandatory for PF account holders, now there will be no problem in taking advantage of insurance and pension

Due to non-filling of the nomination form of the PF account holder, they face problems in getting the benefit of insurance or pension. If an account holder dies, the family members also face problems in completing the documentation process.

E-nomination has now been made mandatory for Employees’ Provident Fund employees. With this, now people taking benefits of insurance and pension will not have to face any problem. Actually, due to non-filling of nomination form of PF account holder, they face problem in taking benefit of insurance or pension. If an account holder dies, the family members also face problems in completing the documentation process. In such a situation, this decision of the provident fund will be beneficial to solve all these problems.

If PF account holders fill e-nomination, then the benefit of insurance, pension benefits after retirement will be available to the account holders. Giving information, PF Commissioner Patna Brijesh Kumar said that if the account holders make e-nomination, then they will not need to take NOC. If the employee is married, then his wife’s Aadhar-Voter card, photo along with e-nomination will have to be filed. Under this, now any married person can easily enroll the name of the nominee under this facility.

E-nomination can be filled like this

First of all, in the Services section in the EPFO ​​portal, click on For Employees. Here click on UAN or Online Service.

If the member portal is not generated, first generate the member portal and login.

Click on Profile to update your photo and other information.

Now on the member portal, select E-Nomination on Manage and click on Yes or No on Family Declaration.

Click on Add Family Details and add the Aadhar number of the concerned along with other details and photo.

Now after updating the details of the entire family, click on Save Family Details.

Now click on Save e-Nomination and generate Virtual ID from the UIDAI website by entering the Aadhaar number of the member, which will receive an SMS.

After that click on e-sign on the next member portal and click on generate OTP by entering virtual id from aadhar

A six-digit OTP will come on the mobile linked with Aadhaar, enter the OTP in the specified space and submit it.

In this way your e-nomination will be completed on successful submission.

