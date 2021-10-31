E-Rickshaw service in Noida, in collaboration with DMRC, will run on this route; E-rickshaw service in Noida with DMRC’s collaboration: These will run on this route and Plan to launch 1000 e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR in a year – in collaboration with DMRC E-Rickshaw Service in Noida will run on this route; Plan to launch 1000 e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR in a year

E-transport service provider ETO Motors has launched e-rickshaw service in association with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to strengthen traffic connectivity in Noida.

DMRC Managing Director (MD) Mangu Singh on Friday inaugurated the e-rickshaw service by flagging it outside the Electronic City Metro station, Sector-63, Noida. Mangu Singh also took an e-rickshaw ride. E-rickshaw will be driven by both male and female drivers. Regular service of e-rickshaw will be started within a week.

Singh said that this step will also check the increasing pollution. Charging stations for vehicles have also been built here. In each e-rickshaw, kilometer-wise fares have been listed so that there is no dispute between the passenger and the driver. This e-rickshaw will provide convenience to the people coming within a radius of five kilometers from the Electronic City Metro Station.

DMRC MD Mangu Singh said that at present the work of metro is going on in 65 km area. Also that three corridors of 40 km will be approved at the earliest. Officials of ETO Motors said that at present, twenty-five e-rickshaws have been ordered. There will be 25 more by the end of this month. It will operate at six metro stations in Noida. 1000 e-rickshaws will be launched in Delhi NCR in a year.

At the same time, women drivers appointed to drive e-rickshaws were also very happy that they have been selected to drive e-rickshaws. Driver Laxmi Rawat told that she lives in North Delhi and will drive an e-rickshaw here. Another driver Sunita told that she will drive an e-rickshaw for the first time. He said that this would give self-confidence to the women.

Delhi Metro got this award: Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has bagged the ‘Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction’ award at the Urban Mobility India Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Surat (Gujarat) has been awarded for the best public transport system, while Kochi (in Kerala) received the award for the most sustainable transport system. According to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi was awarded the best non-motorized transport system for the redevelopment project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation. The awards were given by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.