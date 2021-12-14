E-Scooter maker Bounce’ made Battery Swapping Station Charging not have to wait Learn

Bounce has launched its electric scooter with the option of special swapping batteries. With this, customers have the option of buying a Bounce scooter with or without a battery. Additionally, customers can also rent batteries from swapping points set up by the company.

Infinity launched its E1 electric scooter earlier this month. Whose price including battery and charger was kept at Rs 68,999. At the same time, the price of E1 electric scooter without battery was kept at Rs 36,000. At the same time, Infinity’s parent company Bounce is going to set up battery swapping stations across the country. Where you can recharge the battery of your Infinity E1 electric scooter when it runs out and you don’t even have to wait for it. Let us tell you that Bounce Company wants to start its own battery swapping station at every one kilometer in metro cities. Let us know how Bounce’s Swapping Station will work.

Bounce partnered with them for battery swapping station – Bounce is preparing to set up 8,000 battery swapping stations across the country. For this, the company has partnered with companies like Park Plus, Readysyst, Kitchens, Helloworld and Goodbox. At the same time, the company’s plan is that the distance between one battery swapping station to another battery swapping station will not be more than one km.

Vivekananda Halkere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce, said, “We are excited to partner with NoBroker to fulfill our mission of creating swapping stations for over one million scooters in India. This will provide an easy swapping experience for the consumers and help us reach our goals faster.”

Initially, this option will be available in only six cities- Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and Vijayawada.

This is how you can book Infinity Scooter – It can be booked on the company’s website (bounceinfinity.com) for just Rs 499, while its delivery will start in March 2022. Bounce says that this scooter can run at a speed of 65 kmph. This scooter with swappable battery is available in Black, Grey, Red, White and Silver colours.