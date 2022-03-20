e shram card status: The e-shram scheme of the Ministry of Labor and Employment is proving to be very helpful for the working class citizens who are suffering from economic recession during the Corona period. Under this scheme, the Yogi government has transferred 1000 rupees to the people registered on the e-shram portal in the bank account for 2 months, but there are many people who have registered for this scheme, but in their account now. Till now the first installment has not come.

The benefits of the UN card can be many, but we understand one of the important benefits from this example, as you all saw that due to the coronavirus pandemic , the unemployment in the country has become such that people start falling prey to starvation, so the central government The Corona Financial Assistance Scheme was started to provide financial help, under which unemployed and migrant laborers were asked to register, many laborers registered and they also got the amount of coronavirus assistance . But there were many such laborers who could not get this information due to some reason or they could not get themselves registered in Coronavirus Aid for some reason, then they could not get the benefit of Coronavirus Aid . If such a situation ever comesUsing your registered data with the Central Government, which you have given to the Central Government by registering the E-Shram Yojana , the Central Government or the State Government will be able to send the amount directly to you and you will not need to do any kind of registration at the time of need.

Who cannot register in NDUW Card, who cannot get Eshram Card made?

✔️ Any sector engaged in organized can not register for e-shram card .

✔️ Organized sector consists of private or public sector workers who receive regular wages, long wages and other benefits, some of which also have the facility of ESIC and EPFO, and leave and social security in the form of gratuity. Organized sector is considered those who cannot get their UAN card made.

E Shram Portal Registration @Register.Eshram.Gov.In, CSC Login Highlights

Department Labour and Employment Dept. Country India Scheme E-SHRAM Portal or Shramik Registration Online Launched Date 26th August 2021 Launched By Bhupender Yadav, Labor Minister Toll-Free Number 14434 Official Website eshram.gov.in

What is e-Shram Yojana? / What is e-Shram Yojana?

e-Shram Yojana is actually a scheme launched by the Central Government which will work to collect the data of every single unorganized sector workers present in the country, in reality it will be a National Database of Uncategorized Workers. Under this, complete information about the workers of the unorganized sector will be available. After getting registered under the eshram card scheme , the workers of the unorganized sector will be helped in the smooth operation of any scheme started by the central government i.e. the state government, which can give direct benefits to these people, so that the workers of the unorganized sector will get direct benefits. And you will get the benefits faster.

So by now you know that a scheme named E Shram Yojana has been started under which workers of the unorganized sector will be registered and they will get benefits, but in such a situation, the questions are bound to be who are the workers of the unorganized sector?

What is the unorganized sector and what kind of people are included in it

Talking in simple words, and organized sector means an area that has no organization, that is, in simple words, you are not getting any kind of salary to work, you are associated with some work under which you do not always have work. Lived. The organized sector consists of workers in the private or public sector who receive regular wages, stipends or other benefits which include leave and social security in the form of provident fund and gratuity. That is, if you come from the organized sector then you cannot be the 1st beneficiary under e-Shram Yojana and you will not get its benefit.

Following are some examples of workers in the unorganized sector? ✔️ Small and Marginal Farmers

✔️ Agricultural Laborer

✔️ Shercroppers

✔️ Fisherman

✔️ People engaged in animal husbandry

✔️ Bidi Rolling

✔️ Leveling and Packing

✔️ Building and construction workers

✔️ Leather workers

✔️ Weavers

✔️ Extendable

✔️ Salt worker

✔️ Workers in brick kilns and stone quarries

✔️ saw mill workers

What is NDUW? , what is the e-Shram card?

The full name of NDUW is National Database of Uncategorized Workers , Ministry of Labor and Employment is preparing a national database of unorganized workers, under which eshram portal has been developed and UAN Card scheme has been launched.

✔️ The Ministry of Labor and Employment is preparing a national database of unorganized workers.

✔️ The website has the facility of registration of unorganized workers.

✔️ Every UW (Uncategorized Work) will be issued an identity card which will be a unique identification number, which will go to where the UAN card, NDUW card, eshram card will go.

Benefits of e shram scheme / e shram card benefits Although there are many benefits of e-shram card scheme , which will directly go to the workers of the unorganized sector, but the main benefits of these are as follows:- ✔️ Social Security Schemes based on this database will be implemented by Ministries/Governments

✔️ Workers will get the benefit of BHIM yojana: security

✔️ Employees registered under NDUW can take benefit of PM Suraksha BHIM Scheme and after registration they will be waived of premium payment for 1 year.

Why register in NDUW? / NDUW Card Kyun Banaye ✔️ Unorganized workers will get the benefit of social security and welfare schemes.

✔️ This database will help the government in formulating policy and programs for the unorganized workers .

✔️ The movement of workers from the informal sector to the formal sector and vice versa, their vocational skill development etc. will be monitored by the Central Government and accordingly they will be provided with the means of suitable work employment.

✔️ More employment opportunities will be provided to the migrant labor work force by tracking them.

Eshram Scheme Eligibility Criteria / E Shram Eligibility and Criteria To apply for NDUW Card i.e. to get UAN Card , it is necessary to fulfill the eligibility and criteria mentioned below:- ✔️ Applicant age should be between 15-59 years

✔️ Applicant should not be income tax payer

✔️ Applicant should not be a member of EPFO ​​or ESIC

​​or ✔️ Applying and must be an organized sector worker.

Required Documents For UAN Card 1. Mandatory Documents ✔️ Mandatory eKYC OTP

✔️ fingerprint using Aadhar number

✔️ iris

✔️ Bank Account Number

✔️ Mobile Number 2. Elective document ✔️ Certificate of Education

✔️ Income Certificate

✔️ Business Certificate

✔️ Skill Certificate

How to get NDUW Card, eShram Card, how to make UAN?

By the way, you can get your e-Shramik card made through both online and offline means, we will know in detail the online process, for offline process you can go to any common service center near you.

Process of making labor card from Common Service Center / CSC UAN card Apply Process

✔️ First of all you have to go to your nearest Common Service Center and tell them that you want to get UAN card i.e. eshram card .

and tell them that you want to get i.e. card . ✔️ You will be asked your Aadhar card number by the Common Service Center Operator (CSC VLE) and will be asked about some information such as your address etc.

You will be asked your Aadhar card number by the Common Service Center Operator (CSC VLE) and will be asked about some information such as your address etc. ✔️ Some documents may be demanded from you as a document such as your income certificate, your business certificate, your education certificate (even if you do not provide all these documents, you will be registered because This is a formal document)

✔️ The Common Service Center Operator (CSC VLE) will register you through online on the E Shram Portal and you will be given the eshram card by downloading it at the same time.

will register you through online on the E Shram Portal and you will be given the by downloading it at the same time. ✔️ Labor card will be given to you by the operator in plain print on a4 paper , for which even ₹ 1 will not be charged from you.

, for which even ₹ 1 will not be charged from you. ✔️ If you want to get the e-shram card printed in color like aadhar card, then for this you will have to pay separately to the Common Service Center operator.

So till now you have got almost all the information about NDUW Card Yojana and e-Shram Card , you have also learned that how to make e Shram card through offline, now further we will know in detail how to apply NDUW Card Online

eshram Card Apply Process , UAN Card , NDUW Card Online Apply Process Step By Step

✔️ First of all you have to go to the official website of Ministry of Labor and Employment e-Shram Portal , eshram.gov.in .

✔️ As soon as you go to the website, its homepage will open in front of you, where you will get to see the link to register on e-Shram , as you can see below.

✔️ You have to click on the link of Register On e-Shram, after which a new page will open in front of you, as you can see below.

✔️ Here you will enter your Aadhaar number and by entering the given captcha code, click on the button of Send OTP. (For self-registration online, keep in mind that your mobile number is already registered in your Aadhaar)

✔️ You will enter the OTP received on the mobile, after which the e-shram card self registration form will open in front of you. As you can see below.

received on the mobile, after which the will open in front of you. ✔️ You will fill and submit the form in the following steps.

1. Personal Information

2. Address

3. Education Qualification

4. Occupation

5. Bank Details

6. Previews Self-declaration

7. UAN Card Download And Print

✔️ After entering all the information, when you complete your self-declaration, you will see the UAN card, which you can download and use in future if needed.

Note: – Although we have told you the complete process of making UAN card online , but here below we are giving you a video in which I have told you the process of making a UN card step by step through video and downloading and making a UN card . also shown.

✔️ How to register on eShram portal?