E.U. Blames Belarus for Migrant Crisis at Poland Border
Poland has deployed thousands of troops along the Belarusian border to house migrants from the Middle East, as Western officials accuse the Belarussian leader of deliberately trying to create a new migration crisis in Europe.
The razor-wire fence that separates the two countries has intensified tensions between Belarus, the repressive former Soviet republic and the European Union, which includes Poland.
Western officials say Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko is allowing thousands of Middle East asylum seekers into his country and then sending them west to Poland and the EU, and this week he expanded the policy. He says he is seeking revenge for the sanctions imposed on him after his disputed 2020 election victory.
European officials are alarmed by the sharp rise in tensions with images of desperate migrants exacerbating the 2015 refugee crisis. The conflict with Belarus, a close Russian ally, has also raised new security concerns.
EU leaders are balancing the bloc’s outer borders and preventing a humanitarian crisis from escalating among migrants camped on the edge of the forest in freezing temperatures.
On Tuesday, Polish officials said at least 3,000 people had gathered near the Kuznetsk border crossing near the Belarusian city of Grodno, hoping to enter the European Union. Video footage provided by both sides shows hundreds of people camped a few feet from the border fence. In response to the growing numbers, Poland increased its troops in the area to more than 17,000 troops, border guards and police, Polish officials said.
“This is a hybrid act by the Belarussian regime against Poland and the EU,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “These are just aggressive actions that we have to resist.”
Poland has banned journalists, aid agencies and EU officials from crossing the border, making it difficult to verify reports from the scene. Polish officials say eight people have died so far trying to cross the border.
Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, have accused Poland of pushing illegal immigrants back into Belarusian territory.
The Polish government recently passed a law legalizing pushback, which has been criticized by human rights groups and is being analyzed by the European Commission. Over the years, the Nationalist Governing Party has viewed migration from the Middle East as a threat to Polish culture and sovereignty.
Nevertheless, support for Poland was expressed by EU countries, and high-ranking officials suggested that Europe’s security concerns were undermining human rights.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had spoken to Mr Duda and pledged “unity” to the alliance. Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU’s executive branch, said Mr. Lukashenko was behaving like a “hooligan” and unspecified additional sanctions against Belarus were on his way.
But it does not appear that Mr Lukashenko, a dictator who has ruled his country since 1994, is ready to change course. His government denies creating a refugee crisis, but has indicated in recent months that it could do so. In May, he warned Western nations: “We have stopped using drugs and migration for you – now you have to eat them and catch them yourself.”
Until recently, migrants were scattered along the length of the border, but now Belarusian authorities are collecting them at the Kuznetsk crossing, said Anna Alboth, a minority rights group in Poland.
On Tuesday, Belarus’s border service showed white helmets squeezing a tent camp a few yards from a line of Polish security forces. The video shows low-flying helicopters on the Polish side, military vehicles and water cannon trucks, and a swarm of tent and smoke bonfires along the Belarusian side.
Belarussian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov said: “We have not seen any violations of the law by immigrants. “As a hospitable country, we are always ready to welcome everyone.”
A Video posted The Polish Defense Ministry on Monday showed a crowd of people trying to break down a razor wire border fence with long sticks.
“There is not enough water and food,” the Belarusian border service said in a statement, describing the people in the camp as “mainly Kurds.” “The situation is complicated by the significant number of pregnant women and children among the refugees.”
EU officials said they were analyzing air traffic in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, with Mr Lukashenko effectively citing the influx of migrants to EU countries as possible evidence. Minsk Airport’s schedule, effective October 31, shows at least 47 scheduled flights per week from destinations in the Middle East, with no more than 23 flights per week as per its previous schedule. Additional flights include a new daily route from Damascus on the Airbus A320 operated by Syrian Airlines Cham Wings.
Travel agencies in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, from which many migrants have arrived, are offering packages that include visas to Belarus and airfare of about $ 3,000 via Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.
Mr Stano, a spokesman for the European Union, said authorities were monitoring flights from about two dozen countries that were migrating to Minsk – including Morocco, Syria, South Africa, Somalia, India, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Libya and Yemen. European Home Affairs Commissioner Yalva Johansson said the EU was stepping up “contacts with partner countries” to prevent migrants from entering Belarus.
“Our immediate priority is to cut off supplies to Minsk Airport,” she tweeted.
Since last year’s street protests against election fraud were crushed, Shri. The European Union’s conflict with Lukashenko is intensifying. Mr Lukashenko claims that the West has backed the opposition and tried to oust them, imprisoning thousands of dissidents and journalists, while many others have fled the country.
In May, Belarus diverted a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania as it was flying through Belarusian airspace, forcing it to land in Minsk and arresting a passenger, Roman Protasevich, a disgruntled Belarusian journalist, deported. European leaders denounced the move as a piracy and sparked a new round of Western sanctions on Belarus.
Russian President Vladimir V. Mr. Putin Have emerged as Lukashenko’s most important supporters. The two spoke on the phone on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, and discussed the situation on the Polish border. Mr Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei V. Lavrov blamed the West for causing the migration crisis and said the European Union should help Belarus prevent it – just as the bloc sent financial aid to Turkey in 2016.
“We see that Belarusian experts are working very responsibly,” Dmitry S. Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.
On Monday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mरller said the country’s borders were subject to “organized attacks”, with more than 10,000 migrants in Belarus hoping to join the European Union, in addition to those at the border, Polish officials said. Method. “A top security official, Macy’s Wasik, said there was a” real battle “near Kuznetsic against people trying to enter Poland illegally.
The standoff comes at a particularly difficult moment in Poland’s relations with the EU and in the country’s domestic politics. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch of the conservative Polish government, has been embroiled in a long-running dispute over Poland’s independence of the judiciary in recent weeks, with the commission blocking payments to the country’s $ 41 billion share in the EU coronavirus fund.
At home, the Polish governing party, law and justice, has captured the image of a nation besieged by immigrants to parade its nationalist credentials in times of national crisis and to identify critics as patriots. Both pro-government opposition and nationalist groups are set to rally in central Poland on Thursday to mark Poland’s independence.
Anton Troanovsky from Moscow, Monica Pronzuk from Brussels and Tolek Magdziarz from Warsaw reported. Oleg Matsnev contributed to the report by Jane Araf from Moscow, Sulemania, Iraq, and Andrew Higgins from Cluj, Romania.
