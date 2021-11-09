E.U. Blames Belarus for Migrant Crisis at Poland Border

Poland has deployed thousands of troops along the Belarusian border to house migrants from the Middle East, as Western officials accuse the Belarussian leader of deliberately trying to create a new migration crisis in Europe.

The razor-wire fence that separates the two countries has intensified tensions between Belarus, the repressive former Soviet republic and the European Union, which includes Poland.

Western officials say Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko is allowing thousands of Middle East asylum seekers into his country and then sending them west to Poland and the EU, and this week he expanded the policy. He says he is seeking revenge for the sanctions imposed on him after his disputed 2020 election victory.

European officials are alarmed by the sharp rise in tensions with images of desperate migrants exacerbating the 2015 refugee crisis. The conflict with Belarus, a close Russian ally, has also raised new security concerns.