E.U. Interpreter Says Greece Expelled Him to Turkey in Migrant Roundup

The man said he should not be identified for his safety and concern for his livelihood. Two European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, confirmed his identity.

He said he and several other immigrants he had detained were beaten and stripped naked, and police confiscated their phones, money and documents. He said he tried to tell police who he was by smiling and beating him. He said he was taken to a remote warehouse where he was kept with at least 100 others, including women and children. They were then put on a dinghy and pushed across the Evros River to the Turkish border.

His allegations are similar to those of human rights groups, with increasing evidence gathered by immigrants and journalists, all claiming that Greek authorities regularly collect and evict migrants without allowing them to fulfill asylum requests – often indiscriminately and violently. Greek authorities have been accused of pushing migrants back in trivial dinghies in the Aegean Sea, sometimes disabling engines and releasing migrants back into Turkish waters. Greece has denied the allegations.

The man’s story comes at a critical juncture in Europe’s reckoning with methods of dealing with migrants, which led to a new investigation into the deaths of 12 migrants following a blockade on the Belarus-Poland border. In an effort to put pressure on the European Union over the geopolitical impediment, Belarus lured migrants into its territory, leaving them in the cold jungle and encouraging them to move to EU countries, including Poland. Polish authorities sometimes violently removed them.