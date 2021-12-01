E.U. Interpreter Says Greece Expelled Him to Turkey in Migrant Roundup
ATHENS – For years, Greek authorities have denied allegations by human rights groups that the country’s border agents persecuted migrants and forcibly relocated them to Turkey. He has denied the allegations were fake news or Turkish propaganda.
Now a single case can force a reckoning.
An EU interpreter says that in September, Greek border guards identified him as an asylum seeker, attacked him and then forced him to cross the border into Turkey with dozens of migrants.
His allegations are particularly problematic for Greek authorities because he is a legal EU resident appointed by the EU border agency, Frontex. And he has submitted evidence to the agency to support his misconduct claims, European officials involved in his case said.
The European Union, which has largely looked at migrant abuse in other ways, is now being forced to deal with it.
Against the backdrop of a sharp border crisis with Belarus over migrants, the issue has been drawing the attention of senior European leaders for weeks. European Commissioner for Migration Yelva Johansson said she had called an interpreter on Friday to discuss his allegations.
“After a direct, in-depth discussion with that person on November 25, I was very concerned about his account,” Ms. Johansson said. “Apart from his personal story, it’s a serious matter for him to say that this is not a separate case,” she said, adding that he told her he had seen at least 100 immigrants who were pushed across the border and sometimes humiliated.
However, a statement from the Greek government’s ministry cast doubt on his account, saying a preliminary inquiry had suggested that “the facts are not as presented.”
The interpreter told the New York Times that he had lodged a complaint with Frontex and that European authorities had confirmed this. He said the complaint was considered credible because of the person’s condition and the documents he provided, including audio and video recordings.
The man said he should not be identified for his safety and concern for his livelihood. Two European officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, confirmed his identity.
He said he and several other immigrants he had detained were beaten and stripped naked, and police confiscated their phones, money and documents. He said he tried to tell police who he was by smiling and beating him. He said he was taken to a remote warehouse where he was kept with at least 100 others, including women and children. They were then put on a dinghy and pushed across the Evros River to the Turkish border.
His allegations are similar to those of human rights groups, with increasing evidence gathered by immigrants and journalists, all claiming that Greek authorities regularly collect and evict migrants without allowing them to fulfill asylum requests – often indiscriminately and violently. Greek authorities have been accused of pushing migrants back in trivial dinghies in the Aegean Sea, sometimes disabling engines and releasing migrants back into Turkish waters. Greece has denied the allegations.
The man’s story comes at a critical juncture in Europe’s reckoning with methods of dealing with migrants, which led to a new investigation into the deaths of 12 migrants following a blockade on the Belarus-Poland border. In an effort to put pressure on the European Union over the geopolitical impediment, Belarus lured migrants into its territory, leaving them in the cold jungle and encouraging them to move to EU countries, including Poland. Polish authorities sometimes violently removed them.
That crisis, with similar barriers between asylum seekers stranded between Greece and Turkey last year, reveals a widening gap between European law and norms and the reality on the ground when treating asylum seekers.
In 2015-16, the Syrian war brought more than 1 million refugees to Europe, reducing public opinion on immigration. Yet, in many parts of the European Union, politicians and citizens oppose inhumane and illegal practices, such as the collection of migrants and their expulsion without due process.
But governments on European borders, such as Greece, view migration laws and procedures as outdated and outdated by the current climate, claiming that they were created before the displacement of large populations in recent years.
Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis has denied allegations that Greek authorities abused immigrants in a statement issued earlier this month. He described his migration policy as “difficult but fair”.
Ms Johansson said she had spoken to Greek Civil Defense Minister Takis Theodoricakos on Monday and had promised to investigate the interpreter’s claims.
“The Independent National Transparency Authority will investigate and, as usual, be open about its findings, but a preliminary inquiry into the matter does not appear to have presented the facts,” the ministry’s media office said in a statement.
Sophie in T. Weld, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, said the interpreter’s allegations were part of a growing EU crackdown on migrants and asylum seekers.
“Thousands of people, including thousands drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, described as concentration camps in Libya, have been tortured for so many years in camps on the Greek islands, drowned in the Channel or frozen to death. Belarus and the EU border, the European Commission can no longer claim that these incidents, accidents, are exceptions, “she said.
“This policy is not a failure,” she added. “That’s the policy.”
Greece, one of the main entrances to the European Union for migrants, has long maintained that many people coming from Turkey are being asked to be rescued, processed and hosted, a hostile neighbor who encourages asylum seekers to move to Greece. To press its demands on the local government and the European Union.
Under Greek and EU law, Greek authorities are required to evaluate the asylum requests of all asylum seekers, to ensure that asylum seekers remain in a humane condition and, if denied, return safely.
Attempts to more fairly allocate asylum seekers in the European Union have stalled, as many member countries prefer to send funds to Greece and other border nations to host asylum seekers and keep them away from their territories.
Frontex and the European Asylum Support Office pay and deploy hundreds of staff to ensure that the bloc’s outer borders are protected and that human rights laws are upheld.
The interpreter, originally from Afghanistan, has been a legal resident in Italy for many years. He was appointed by Frontex as part of a team of EU-funded experts deployed to help border guards communicate with asylum seekers.
He was working with Greek and EU guards in the border region of Evros, and on his way to Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, police pulled him and several other migrants off the bus, he said.
After beating them, detaining them and forcibly bringing them to Turkey, the interpreter said, he managed to reach Istanbul, where he received consular assistance from Italian authorities, and was finally deported to Italy on September 18.
The Italian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A spokesman for Frontex said the agency was investigating the report and could not comment further as long as the investigation was ongoing.
