E-Vehicles: Battery swapping policy to be made

After the number of green vehicles increasing continuously in the country, now the central government has made a provision for a new exchange policy for batteries. According to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this initiative is being taken to meet the space constraints in urban areas for setting up large-scale charging stations.

Under the scheme, the central government would come up with a battery swapping policy and interoperable would be made. With this policy, the space constraint will be filled. The new policy will provide that the private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for batteries or energy in this service sector. This will improve the effectiveness of the e-policy ecosystem.

It is to be known that the central government has also made provisions under FAME India to promote e-vehicles. The government has planned to have 2877 e-vehicle charging stations for 25 states and union territories in the current financial year. 1576 stations are to be built on nine expressways and 16 on highways. Under the scheme of the government, 7090 buses, 5 lakh three wheelers, 55000 e four wheelers and 10 lakh e vehicles were planned to be supported across the country through subsidy.

Agricultural waste will be used in thermal plants: In order to reduce the carbon content, the central government will use 5 to 7 percent biomass pellets in power plants (thermal power plants) in this financial year. With the help of this, 38 MMT of carbon dioxide will be saved every year. The government believes that this will give additional income to the farmers and employment opportunities will be available to the local people. This will also avoid the danger of pollution caused by stubble every year.

States will get money for tiger elephant projects: Allocation for tiger and elephant project has been increased in the budget this year. It has been increased by Rs 50 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively. Last year, Rs 250 crore and Rs 33 crore were allocated for the tiger project and the elephant project, respectively.

What did the Union Environment Minister say

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that in this budget all the areas related to environment have been taken care of and all financial provisions have been made to complete the projects. The budget is perfectly suited to fulfill all the plans of the general public and improve the environment.

