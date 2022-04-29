E-vehicles to benefit: Hero Electric and Bolt to install 50000 charging stations in a year

Good news has come out for those who buy or operate e-vehicles. Hero Electric has partnered with Bolt. Under this, there is a plan to build 50,000 charging stations in the country, which will be completed in the next one year. Bolt Charger will set up charging stations at over 750 Hero Electric touch points across India. This will facilitate more than 4.5 lakh people. Apart from this, around 2,000 Hero Electric riders will be able to avail the Bolt charging units installed at their homes free of cost.

Giving information about this on Wednesday, Hero Electric said that it has partnered with Bolt, a leading electric vehicle charging network, to set up 50,000 charging stations in the country over the next one year. Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement that the aim is to provide a strong EV riding facility by reducing vehicular pollution. Also, people should not face any kind of inconvenience after buying an EV.

Apart from charging, customers will get this facility

He said that this will benefit the vehicles of all the companies. With the opening of 50,000 charging stations, electric two wheeler riders will have easy access to charging stations across India. Along with this, Hero Electric customers will also be able to avail facilities like charging, booking and payment easily using the app.

One million charging stations in two years

Bolt co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan says that with the charger being on-demand, people will forget about the range. Because it is planned to install more than 1 million charging points in the next 2 years. The Bolt will be integrated within the Hero Electric app and website, providing a one-stop solution for locating charging stations, booking slots and making payments, it added.

how will the price be decided

According to the information given by Bolt, the cost of charging vehicles will be decided according to the location and city. Along with this, the convenience of the customers for charging will also be taken care of.