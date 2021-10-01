EA Promotes Laura Miley to COO, Making Her One of the Most Powerful Women in Gaming

Electronic Arts is promoting Chief Studio Officer Laura Milley to Chief Operating Officer, the company announced Thursday. The change is a big promotion for Miley, who already had significant leadership in the company that oversees 25 different studios. The new role will give Miele more oversight over the company and make her arguably the most powerful woman in gaming, an industry where there are few female executives, few in the C-suite, and where those C-suite execs are often in charge of the company’s products. Instead of HR or Finance.

After scandals over a toxic culture, including sexual harassment and misconduct, Ubisoft last August appointed Virginie Hayes as its chief studio operations officer, the equivalent of a C-suite rank.

Milley joined EA in 1996 and has served as Chief Studio Officer since April 2018. ledge spoke with Milley in July, where he discussed how the pandemic changed development at EA. According to an SEC filing (PDF), Mille will play the role over the next few months.

EA also announced that Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen will be leaving the company. He is expected to leave in 2022, and the quest to replace him “will begin immediately.” Chris Bruzzo, formerly the company’s executive vice president of marketing, commercial and positive play, will become the company’s chief experience officer.