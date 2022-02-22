Eagle Bridge post office delays wear on locals





EAGLE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- One local resident said she is fed up with the Eagle Bridge Post Office on NY-67. After months of not knowing when her mail would be delivered, being unable to pick up mail or packages, and no end in sight, she filed a complaint online.

Sheriff’s Office warns of USPS texting scam



The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the problems started in August of last year and haven’t let up. She said she understands the post office is short-staffed and would be more than happy to pick mail up from the post office, but it requires her to leave work. The location is only open until 2:45 p.m., according to the United States Postal Service (USPS) website.

On one occasion she left work to pick up a package arriving at the post office at 11:30 a.m. The post office closes between 12-1 p.m. for lunch but the resident said it was closed when she got there.

“The bigger issue is that there are elderly who cannot get out to get their mail. Not everyone here has internet, so bills have to be paid the old fashion way. Many get their prescriptions via the mail and now cannot get access to them.”

Bipartisan USPS reform bill hits roadblock



Many people in the community are being affected by the inconsistent mail service. Multiple people in a community Facebook group shared their own stories.

“We use USPS for medicines, Amazon packages, bills, cards, gardening flyers, etc. seven days without mail delivery and no solution in sight is a big deal,” one resident said.

“When you go to the post office on multiple days to pick up your own mail, and the answer every day is ‘It isn’t sorted yet.’ It’s a little ridiculous,” another said.

Edmonia Lewis: USPS issues forever stamp to sculptor with Capital Region ties



“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impacts employee availability,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Mark Lawrence. Reports of post offices working short-staffed have littered news organizations’ websites throughout the U.S.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support. As we move past these short-term availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Eagle Bridge customers get the kind of First-Class service that they’ve come to expect,” Lawrence said.