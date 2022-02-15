Sports

Eagles expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo during offseason

13 seconds ago
Eagles expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo during offseason
Eagles expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo during offseason

Eagles expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo during offseason

One year of Jalen Harts seems to be enough for Howie Roseman, the general manager of the Eagles.

After leading Philadelphia to a 9-8 record and appearing in the playoffs, Hartz’s job is set to take over, with the team planning to take a “major swing” in the quarterback this offseason. MMQB’s Albert Briar wrote Monday that the Eagles are expected to score a run at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo.

Garopolo is looking for ‘the place where they want to win’

Philadelphia 2020 second-round picks were thrown for three interceptions at 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and 61.3% passing. He added 784 yards and 10 scores to the ground. Unfortunately for Harts, his limitations as a passerby were at the heart of the NFC Wild Card against the Buccaneers. Hearts completed 23 of 43 passes for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Jimmy Garopolo # 10 of the San Francisco 49ers has been sidelined after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at the SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.

Jimmy Garopolo # 10 of the San Francisco 49ers has been sidelined after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at the SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams beat the 49ers 20-17.
(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Garopolo, 30, is in the trade block after almost guiding San Francisco to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The 49ers fell 20-17 to finalists Rams in the NFC Championship.

Despite boasting a 33-14 record in his career as a starter, Garopolo’s game has been particularly damaging in the 2021 season. Critics say the Garopolo 49ers were not the reason for the success, instead pointing to the play of receiver Debo Samuel and the skill of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022 at Englewood CA

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo (10) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022 at Englewood CA
(Brian Rothmুলller / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

For all criticism, Garopolo averaged 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 68.3% passes. But with Trey Lance, San Francisco’s third overall pick of 2021, ready to take the reins, Garopolo is now costly.

According to ESPN’s Adam Shafter, Garopolo has raised his standard to 49ers, which means a first-round pick probably needs to be on the table for a trade. Philadelphia certainly has the capital to achieve Garopolo, with three 2022 first round picks (dated 15, 16, 19).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Harts (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game in Tampa, Fla., On Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Harts (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game in Tampa, Fla., On Sunday, January 16, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mark Lomoglio)

Garoppolo has one year left on his contract, which gives him a base salary of $ 24.2 million and carries a $ 26.95 million cap hit in 2022.

