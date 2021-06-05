Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford turn the ‘grey pound’ gold with new adverts

TV stars Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford are concentrating on the ‘gray pound’ with a collection of profitable promoting offers.

The couple, each 61, have been inundated with presents to entrance campaigns aimed toward the over-55s.

After being axed from their common presenting roles on ITV’s This Morning, the pair – reportedly value £4 million – have turned to selling objects starting from blood circulation boosters to fairness launch plans and bingo video games.

Promoting consultants say marketing campaign administrators see them as ‘the excellent match’ to enchantment to the older technology and faucet into their buying energy – the gray pound.

The couple are set to earn a seven-figure sum after being signed up for 2 large TV advert campaigns. One is with Revitive, a US firm that sells a £300 machine to enhance circulation, cut back puffy ft and ankles and strengthen legs.

The opposite is Mr Holmes’s five-figure deal with Age Partnership, which organises equity-release plans for owners over 55. The Leeds agency mentioned: ‘As a trusted household man of a sure age, Eamonn is an ideal match for our model.’

On Friday, he landed a windfall from Mecca Bingo, answering questions, enjoying video games and calling out bingo numbers on-line.

Ms Langsford has a clothes vary for ‘the older lady’ that she sells on the satellite tv for pc channel QVC. She additionally promotes the anti-ageing solar cream Ultrasun UK.

Business insiders say they’re the ‘go-to’ couple to promote to older shoppers. One added: ‘Consider Posh and Becks however add a few many years. They’ve the enchantment and then some. Extremely relatable and extremely popular with the lots.’

Their success can be a reduction to former Sky Information host Mr Holmes, who misplaced a battle with the taxman final yr over a £250,000 sum.

He mentioned he was a self-employed freelancer whose ITV funds went to his restricted agency, and he ‘by no means knowingly averted taxes’. He’s interesting towards the ruling.

The pair, who’ve a six-bedroom mansion in Surrey, have been axed in November from presenting This Morning.

Though they nonetheless host it in class holidays, throughout half-term final week they have been changed by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.