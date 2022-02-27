Sports

Early madness: Top 6 teams lose on same day for 1st time

The insanity came earlier this year.

An unexpected college basketball season took an unprecedented turn on Saturday, when the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down, with the top six teams losing on the same day for the first time in the AP poll era (1948-49). No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting a record of losing the most 10 teams in a single day.

Only Duke No. 7 and Baylor No. 10 have won, while The Bears have lost to fifth-ranked Zhaox. No. 8 Villanova avoids killing by default – Wildcats will not play until Tuesday.

And while the top teams were being brought down, the other 10 teams in the AP Top 25 played on Saturday won.

“In all my years I have never seen a day in Hoops like today.” Tweet ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, who is out of the air waves during cancer treatment.

The epidemic didn’t come as much of a surprise the way this college basketball season has gone so far.

Gonzaga has done three stunts at No. 1 in a total of six weeks, including the last two. Baylor spent five weeks at No. 1, Auburn had a three-week run, and Duke made a brief top-rank appearance.

And that’s just the top line. The AP Top 25 has been a buzz throughout the season, with teams trading places like short track NASCAR Racing.

Colombia, Missouri - January 25: Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl leads his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half on January 25, 2022 at the Mizo Arena in Colombia, Missouri.

Colombia, Missouri – January 25: Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl leads his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half on January 25, 2022 at the Mizo Arena in Colombia, Missouri.
(Photo: Ed Jurga / Getty Images)

Poll voters will have to make some tough choices on Monday. The same for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in two weeks.

“We didn’t get personal help in our league because we didn’t take care of the business, but at the national level, we got huge help today because the teams we’re fighting for higher seed, we’ve all lost,” said Kansas coach Bill Self after a 60-70 loss to Baylor. “So I mean, we don’t get off too much, if there is, I don’t think so.”

The top-level killing spree began with a 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue of Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans lost five out of six to drop out of the AP Top 25, but they outscored the Boilermakers to give coach Tom Ezo his 662nd win, the most matches with Indiana’s Bob Knight in a Big Ten school.

Arkansas coach Eric Muselman took the muse bus to the right side at the right time and the 18th-ranked Razorbacks picked up one of their biggest wins of the season, beating No. 6 Kentucky 75-73. Arkansas, who reached the Elite Eight last season, have won 13 of 14 and are likely to jump into the pole on Monday.

Tennessee 17th was next, a formidable home for the visiting teams at the Thompson-Bowling Arena, proving 17-2 to beat No. 3 Auburn 67-62. The Wolves are 15-0 at home this season.

Down in Texas, TCU rallied from an 11-point deficit to lower its No. 9 Texas Tech 69-66 to boost its NCAA tournament hopes.

After Baylor’s win over Kansas, Colorado led No. 2 Arizona to a 79-63 victory. This was the Wildcats’ most one-sided loss of the season – three – and matched the highest-ranked opponent defeated by the Buffaloes.

No. 23 St. Mary provided the caper for the murder by placing a stick on the spokes of the top Gonzaga bead for a perfect West Coast conference season. Gaels typically scores 16 points straight to a 67-57 win on the kind of run the Zags run, which sent fans streaming to the floor in Moraga, California.

“It’s a kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the streets,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

The insanity has already begun. March may be maniacal.


