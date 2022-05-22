Early Voting crosses finish line first at Preakness Stakes



BALTIMORE, Maryland — Early Voting held off hard-charging favourite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, validating the choice to skip the Kentucky Derby and purpose for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for a lot of the race earlier than shifting into the lead across the closing flip. He completed 1 1/4 lengths forward of Epicenter, who completed second like he did within the Derby.

The Preakness was run with out Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike after his proprietor prioritized additional relaxation over the prospect at profitable the Triple Crown.

Early Voting, who went off at 5-1, gave coach Chad Brown his second Preakness victory. He is additionally owned by Klaravich Stables, which gained the race in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

Jockey Jose Ortiz gained the Preakness for the first time. He had by no means completed greater than fourth in 4 earlier mounts within the race.

Early Voting completed first in a area of 9 horses, which included filly Secret Oath and three who got here again after operating within the Kentucky Derby two weeks in the past. Early Voting, a son of Gun Runner, gained for the third time in 4 profession races to take the $900,000 winner’s share of the $1.65 million purse.

“He acquired the day off,” assistant coach Baldo Hernandez mentioned this week. “He is in fine condition.”