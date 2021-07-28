Earn money from home by draw one logo make tagline or name get 15 lakh cash price from central govt

During the Corona period, the central government is giving a chance to earn millions sitting at home, this special work will have to be done

New Delhi. If you are thinking about earning while sitting at home during the Corona period, then the Modi government at the Center has brought a good opportunity for you. Actually, the central government is giving you a chance to earn up to Rs 15 lakh sitting at home.

For this earning you just have to give a name or you can also earn by making logo and tagline. My Gov India has given information about this by tweeting.

this is the competition

Lakhs of rupees can be earned by participating in the competition organized by the central government. This information has been given on the official Twitter of MyGov India. The tweet reads that you have to create a creative name, tagline and logo. This competition is for Development Financial Institution (DFI).

Can apply till this day

You can apply till 15th August to be a part of this competition. The first place winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Will have to do this work for the competition

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has invited people to suggest the name of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) institution, a tagline and a logo design for it. The name, logo and tagline of the organization should be relevant to its work.

That is, the name, or logo or tagline given by you should be according to the work of the department. You work should really be like a virtual signature, which is easy to remember and pronounce.

Each of the three names, taglines and logos should be unique in their own right. But a synergized approach will represent.

Register like this

You must register to participate in the contest. For this, first of all go to mygov.in portal. Here you have to click on Login to Participate tab. After that you have to fill the registration details. After registration you will have to make your entry.

this contest prize

Cash prize will be given to the winner of this competition. The award will be given to the first, second and third place winners.

Awards will be given in these categories

Name: The first prize is 5,00,000, the second 3,00,000 lakhs while the third prize is 2 lakhs.

likewise Tagline: The first prize is five, the second three and the third prize is two lakh rupees.

logo: The first prize in this category is Rs 5 lakh, the second Rs 3 lakh and the third prize is Rs 2 lakh.

So if you get the first prize in all the three categories, you can win Rs 15 lakh.

For more information about this contest, you can visit this official link https://www.mygov.in/task/name-tagline-and-logo-contest-development-financial-institution/.