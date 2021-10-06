Earning by asking and answering questions

During the search on the Internet, we often get the answer through the ‘Quora’ website. Through this website people ask their own questions and answer other people’s questions. Quora is the only website that pays you to ask questions. So if you also want to earn money online then you have to first join ‘Quora’ and after that you have to ask questions here and answer the questions asked by people. Which is a very easy task. With this you can earn thousands of rupees a month.

‘How to Join the Quora Partner Program

First of all you have to create your account on ‘Quora’ website. After this, you have to start asking such questions in your mind, for which you have not found the answer yet. Along with this, the questions asked here will also have to be answered. You can do this work in any language, Hindi or English. When you are active for a few months in a row, you will receive an invitation from Quora to join the Partner Program. Once you have accepted this invitation and the terms and conditions associated with it, you will be associated with the Quora Partner Program. After that your earning will start. The money you get here depends on how many people like your asked question or given answer or how many people it reaches. The more people your questions reach, the more money you will get.

Apart from this, you can also earn money through ‘Space’ of ‘Kora’. For this you have to create ‘space’. Here you have to ask questions. The more people your ‘Space’ reaches, the more people the ad in your ‘Space’ will reach. You will earn from this. At present, the ‘Space’ facility is available only for the English language.