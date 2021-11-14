Earphones or AirPods got dusty? You can clean in these ways without water, know

Earphones and AirPods also tend to accumulate dirt, which cannot be cleaned with water or any liquid. Here is a list of several methods through which you can easily clean your earphones.

Earphones or Airpods have become a necessity in today’s time. Earphones and AirPods are used by most people on a daily basis. From listening to songs to talking, earphones are being used. Along with this, it is also exchanged between people, which is considered wrong from the point of view of cleanliness. Because of this, the earphones and AirPods also accumulate dirt, it cannot be cleaned with water or any liquid. Here is a list of several methods through which you can easily clean your earphones.

wipe your earbuds

It is essential to wipe down your gadgets with a rubbing alcohol wipe after using the earphones and AirPods. This will not only sanitize them but will also protect them from catching any virus or bacteria. You can find alcohol wipes at first aid stores or any grocery store. If your earbuds are clean, they will not only last longer but also sound better.

use soft cloth

Microfiber cloth should be used when cleaning the earbuds and earphones. This will protect them from scratches. Also, cleaning the earphones with a fiber cloth removes the dirt easily. You can use soft cloth if you want.

Read also: Electric Scooter: If you are looking for e-scooter with removable battery, then this company is giving option, will give direct competition to Ola S1

Keep away from moisture and liquids

The charging case protects your earbuds from dirt, water and many other dirt particles. But it is also necessary to make sure that the charging case is also clean before docking the earbuds. Any moisture or liquid can cause problems for your earbuds.

get cleaning tools

You can buy a cleaning tool online that comes with a soft bristle brush, fine cleaning swabs, soft brush, cleaning spray bottle and anti-static cleaning wipes.