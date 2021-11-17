Earthquake in England cricket Azim Rafiq said Michael Vaughan Matthew Hoggard call me kafir racial remarks in front of Joe Root Cheteshwar Pujara called Steve disclose

Former Yorkshire player Azim Rafiq testified before the Leeds Employment Tribunal on Tuesday, 16 November 2021, at the center of the English cricket’s racism scandal. Rafiq presented evidence related to the harassment he faced during his playing days and made his case. The 30-year-old spinner had alleged that he was abused for being a Pakistani. For this, he had filed a case against Yorkshire Cricket Club.

His testimony has caused an uproar in England cricket. Azim Rafiq, in his testimony, not only accused several current and former cricketers of making racist remarks, but also told that he was offered a hefty amount by the county to keep his mouth shut. Rafiq gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) selection committee hearing the Yorkshire investigation that he would never want his son to play cricket.

Rafiq named Matthew Hoggard, who played 67 Tests and 26 One Day Internationals for England. He said, ‘It was Hoggy (Matthew Hoggard) who started calling me ‘Rafa the infidel’. To be honest, at the time I didn’t understand that it was a racist slur. My nickname at the club was ‘Rafa’, which was a diminutive of Rafiq, so when they started calling me ‘Rafa the infidel’ – I thought they said it because it rhymes. Later I came to know what ‘Kafir’ means. How is it used and it was a racist comment.

Rafiq has told a parliamentary inquiry that Joe Root’s claim he never found racism in Yorkshire. Joe Root’s words were ‘hurtful’. Rafiq said that England Test captain Joe Root himself had never used racist language, but called Root’s comments strange. Rafiq indicated how common it was to use such language at the club.

Root, a Yorkshire player since 2009, issued a statement last week calling for changes and actions to be initiated at the club to create an environment that is “with trust in all communities”. Asked if he had witnessed any incidents of racism at the club, Root said, “It’s not like I can remember, no I can’t.” But it is clear that things have happened at the club and we have to make sure that we eradicate it.

Rafique testified, “Clearly, Root is a good person. He never indulged in racist language, but I found his statement hurtful, as Root was not only Gary Ballance’s teammate, but before he started playing for England, he was involved in a lot of parties where he called me Gaya. Where I was called abusive words.’

Rafiq said, ‘He may not remember it, but it shows how common it was in that environment, in that institution, that even a good man like him doesn’t see it. It was strange, but this is the atmosphere, which the institution has made very common and which people do not remember and it will not impress anyone. It’s something I remember every day, but I didn’t expect it from Root.

Responding to a query on behalf of the tribunal, Rafiq said, ‘That is why where we have reached, it is very difficult. I don’t want my son to go around cricket too. This is the time when the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and the counties should use it to make a difference. They should be told that we have made a big mistake. We will do this to make it right.’

Responding to questions from a member of the tribunal, Rafiq said, “Yes, I think racism ended my career. It was a scary feeling. I believe that whatever happens, it happens for a reason. If there is a big change from this in the next 5 years, then I will consider it more important than any run or wicket I have.

Rafiq said, ‘Maybe 4-5 months were left in my contract. Despite this, I was being asked to fill out a confidentiality form and collect the parcel of money, which I declined. That amount would have been a huge amount for me at that time. My wife was struggling. I was struggling. I was not mentally prepared to go through this shock. I had left the country and went to Pakistan. I never wanted to come back.’

Former Yorkshire player Rafiq also pointed out that former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan used racially insensitive remarks towards a group of players of Asian descent at county club Yorkshire. Vaughan denied Rafiq’s allegations. However, Rafiq’s words were confirmed by two Asian players present in the England team, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Adil Rashid.

When asked by MP for committee chairman, Julian Knight, to refer to the word ‘Kevin’ in the Yorkshire Report, Rafiq explained that it was a derogatory term used by Balance for non-white teammates. He said, ‘It was an open secret in the dressing room of England. Anyone who met Gary Balance would know that was a phrase he would use to describe black people.’

Rafiq also alleged that former England batsman Alex Hales was one of the players who raised the term. Even named his dog ‘Kevin’ because he was black. Rafiq said, ‘It is disgusting, but it was taken as a joke.’

Rafique said that India’s Cheteshwar Pujara was called ‘Steve’ by high-profile players across the world. It shows institutional failures. Taj Butt, who was a community development officer at the Yorkshire club, told ESPNcricinfo, “Terms like taxi driver and restaurant worker were frequently used with players of Asian descent. Anyone who was not fair-skinned, he would have called him Steve. Even Cheteshwar used to call Pujara as Steve because he could not speak his name. Azim Rafiq reiterated this point in his testimony as well.