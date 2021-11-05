Earthquake in Haryana: Earthquake in Jhajjar, Haryana, measured 3.3 on Richter scale

An earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Friday. Its intensity has been measured at 3.3 on the Richter scale. This information has been given by the National Center for Seismology. These tremors were felt in Jhajjar at 8.15 pm. The epicenter of this earthquake is being told within 5 kilometers of the earth’s surface. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Feeling the tremors of the earthquake, the people here panicked and came out of their homes. They did not go inside the houses for a long time due to fear. Although the intensity of the earthquake was low, so there was no damage, due to which people heaved a sigh of relief. People were also seen sharing posts of the earthquake on social media and also kept on taking care of their relatives and friends.

Earlier on Thursday, there was an earthquake in Dwarka, Gujarat. Its intensity was measured at 5.5 on the Richter scale. The NCS said that the epicenter of the earthquake was in Pakistan, 223 km northwest of Dwarka.

Also Read Earthquake tremors in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, magnitude 4.3 on Richter scale

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 also hit Sironcha taluka of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on October 31. Its intensity was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale. The Gadchiroli District Collectorate had said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 77 km below the surface.

Why does earthquake happen? There are some plates inside the earth which are constantly rotating. Where these plates collide more, it is called a zone fault line. Due to repeated collisions, the corners of the plates bend and when more pressure is created, the plates start breaking. The energy below this starts looking for a way out. In such a situation, the disturbance that occurs, is followed by an earthquake. These are called tectonic plates. Due to this, apart from earthquakes, there is also the possibility of volcanic eruptions. When an earthquake of magnitude 3 to 3.9 occurs, it feels as if a truck has passed near you.

The post Earthquake in Haryana: Earthquake in Jhajjar, Haryana measuring 3.3 on Richter scale appeared first on Jansatta.

#Earthquake #Haryana #Earthquake #Jhajjar #Haryana #measured #Richter #scale