Earthquake In Indonesia With Magnitude 6.2 On Richter Scale

Jakarta. Strong earthquake tremors were felt in the Minahasa Peninsula of Indonesia. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 6.2 on the Richter scale. According to the time reported by the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 5:39 pm. So far there is no news of any loss of life or property.

Know why earthquakes happen

The earth is mainly divided into four parts. Inner core, outer core, mantle and crust. The crust and upper mantle core are called lithosphere. This 50 km thick layer is divided into several sections. These are called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates vibrate in place. An earthquake is felt when there is a lot of vibration in this plate.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred at 5:39 pm in Minahassa Peninsula, Indonesia: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

what is the epicenter of the earthquake

The epicenter of an earthquake is the place just below which the plates collide. This causes the earth to shake. The impact of earthquake is more in this place or its surrounding areas. If there is an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or more on the Richter scale, then the tremor is stronger within a radius of 40 km around.