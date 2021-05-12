Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Strikes East of Pokhara in Nepal





Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck 35 km East of Pokhara in Nepal, USGS stated in a press release in the present day. Many individuals close to the epicenter are stated to have felt the earthquake. The earthquake befell round 5:30 AM Nepal (Native Time), 113 Km North West of Kathmandu. “Felt earthquake (bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 NW of Kathmandu (Nepal) 10 min in the past,” the EMSC stated in an official tweet. No loss of lives has been reported up to now. In accordance with a report, the earthquake didn’t trigger any vital injury. Additionally Learn – Oli Reappointed As Nepal PM As Opposition Fails To Muster Majority To Type New Govt

“The epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District, the place it occurred round 5:42 NPT. It has been recorded at 5.8 magnitude,” Dr. Lok Bijay Adhikari, Chief Seismologist at Nationwide Earthquake Monitoring & Analysis Centre, advised information company ANI.

Extra particulars to comply with…