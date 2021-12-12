Earthquake tremors in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, 4.3 on the reactor scale was recorded

Earthquake tremors have been felt in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The earth vibrated at 6:56 pm on Sunday evening. Its intensity was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale. There is no news of any damage due to the earthquake so far. According to the Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake, which occurred at 6.56 pm, was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was 381 km northwest of Bikaner. The administration says that many people came out of their homes due to panic. At present, the administration has instructed its teams to find out the damage. Everyone has been appealed to maintain peace.