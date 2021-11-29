Earth’s satellite will turn the path of asteroid

American space agency NASA has sent a satellite into space through a rocket, whose purpose is to divert the path of an asteroid. This is a test, which is being done as a preparation for the future. This description sounds like some kind of science fiction. If the asteroid is moving towards the earth and if it collides, then human civilization will suffer a great loss. It is not impossible for this to happen and scientists understand this. That’s why NASA scientists are testing whether in such a situation, the path of the asteroid can be changed or whether it can be destroyed by collision with an asteroid.

Under this test, a satellite named ‘Double Asteroid Redirection Test’ (DART or DART) has been sent into space on Wednesday. It was sent from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California via SpaceX company’s Falcon 9 rocket. Dart’s goal is to change the path of this asteroid called Dimorphus. Dimorphus is about 525 feet wide and revolves around a large asteroid called Didymas, which is 2,500 miles wide. Dart’s collision with Dimorphus could happen sometime next year. At the time of this collision, both of them will be 11 million kilometers away from the Earth. “We’re trying to figure out how to avoid a risk,” said NASA lead scientist Thomas Zuburshen of the $300-million first-of-its-kind experiment.

Dimorphs are not currently a threat to Earth, but they are near-Earth asteroids and comets, which can come as far as 30 million miles from our planet. Scientists at NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office are most interested in things that are more than 460 feet in size.

These types of asteroids can destroy entire cities or areas, because their power is more than many nuclear bombs. Scientists know about ten thousand such things, whose size is more than 460 feet. It is believed that there is no great possibility of any of these hitting the Earth in the next hundred years. However, according to scientists, these types of asteroids are very many and we hardly know about 40 percent.

The length of the asteroid hitting the dart is around 169 meters. By the end of 2022, the Dart spacecraft will be ready to autonomously navigate and hit that asteroid. At that time, this asteroid will be at a distance of about 7 million miles from Earth. Scientists are grappling with a challenge in space other than Asteroid. Not long ago, Russia tested a missile, which destroyed a satellite.

With this missile, Russia destroyed a satellite of its own. However, due to this explosion, the debris of the satellite spread into space and the International Space Station was also in danger. Experts say that this debris will remain a threat to activities in space for many years to come. This debris, known as space junk, is the pieces of spacecraft and satellites that are left in Earth’s orbit after being used.