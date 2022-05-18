East Hampton man, grandfather accused of manufacturing AR-15 assault rifles



EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man and his grandfather had been arrested in East Hampton for manufacturing unlawful AR-15 assault rifles, police mentioned.

Clayton Pastime, 18, and Kerry Schunk, 64, had been arraigned Tuesday after state prosecutors mentioned an arsenal of weapons and ammunition was discovered of their house. Police consider Pastime was the one who illegally made “ghost gun” AR-15 assault rifles.

Investigators discovered a number of of them in numerous levels of meeting, together with one which was transformed to shoot absolutely automated. Along with the rifles, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns and roughly 1,000 rounds of ammunition had been discovered.

Schunk went to East Hampton police to inform them about one of the weapons which had been made and requested if there was a means that that gun could possibly be made authorized or what he must do with it. Prosecutors mentioned Schunk instructed police he would destroy the gun, however police later discovered it in a shed. Schunk’s legal professional mentioned he put it within the shed as a result of he didn’t need it in his home.

Along with the weapons, the state mentioned Pastime had different objects which had been very regarding.

“He had a bulletproof vest, a guide which might inform him how one can make poisons, how one can make bombs,” prosecutor Jennifer Cooper mentioned. “He had a black ski masks.”

“I believe what’s regarding most is your shopper’s admission that he’s paranoid about weapons,” Middletown Superior Courtroom Decide Julia DiCocco Dewey mentioned.

Picture courtesy East Hampton Police Division

Pastime was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of legal possession of a pistol legal possession of ammunition, manufacturing of a machine gun, 15 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines, and threat of harm.

Pastime is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Schunk was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit legal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit legal possession of ammunition, 15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of excessive capability magazines, and interfering with an officer.

Schunk posted a $25,000 bond and was launched arraignment. Each are due again in courtroom on June 14.