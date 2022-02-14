World

East Harlem bathtub death: Niece accused of bludgeoning aunt with hammer in apartment

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
East Harlem bathtub death: Niece accused of bludgeoning aunt with hammer in apartment
Written by admin
East Harlem bathtub death: Niece accused of bludgeoning aunt with hammer in apartment

East Harlem bathtub death: Niece accused of bludgeoning aunt with hammer in apartment

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — The niece of a woman discovered dead in her bathtub with head trauma was charged with bludgeoning her with a hammer.

Kristie Miro, 30, has been in custody since she attempted to stop police officers from entering the East 100th Street apartment to check on her aunt Friday night.

She was charged with murder on Monday morning.

Detectives believe the two had an ongoing dispute that escalated. Miro then allegedly struck 56-year-old Ana Nieves in the head with a hammer.

Nieves was discovered dead and fully clothed in the tub, blood on her face and bruises on her head.

Miro has been in custody since then. She has a criminal history, as well as past treatment for emotional distress.

Nieves also had a lengthy criminal history, linked to narcotics

A neighbor, who lives on the upper floor from the victim, previously said the victim was happy and did not know of any issues.

ALSO READ | Vigil held to remember woman followed into her NYC apartment and murdered

EMBED >More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the chilling surveillance video leading up to the killing.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#East #Harlem #bathtub #death #Niece #accused #bludgeoning #aunt #hammer #apartment

READ Also  Sullivan teases what deal with Russia could look like, but warns if they invade Ukraine ‘we’re ready for that'
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NHL postpones this week's upcoming games involving Canadian-based teams due to COVID concerns

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment