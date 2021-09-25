‘East of the Mountains’ review: The Heart Doctor is a lone hunter

If widower Ben Givens had executed his plan early on in “East of the Mountain,” it would have made for a much shorter film. Instead, Ben (Tom Skerritt) reconsiders killing himself in the house he and his wife shared and decides to stage a hunting accident. Accompanied by his beloved spaniel and a shotgun, Ben heads east, away from Seattle and away from his daughter (Mira Sorvino), who doesn’t know she has cancer, to the land of his youth. Washington’s Columbia River Basin is a vast landscape with shrub and meadows, apple orchards, and meadows.

His plan may have been modified, but he perseveres. Then the engine of his car explodes. Ben is raised by two young lovers. His plea is enthusiastic and sparks a conversation that will turn Ben’s journey. Some are kind. One almost proves fatal.