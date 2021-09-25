‘East of the Mountains’ review: The Heart Doctor is a lone hunter
If widower Ben Givens had executed his plan early on in “East of the Mountain,” it would have made for a much shorter film. Instead, Ben (Tom Skerritt) reconsiders killing himself in the house he and his wife shared and decides to stage a hunting accident. Accompanied by his beloved spaniel and a shotgun, Ben heads east, away from Seattle and away from his daughter (Mira Sorvino), who doesn’t know she has cancer, to the land of his youth. Washington’s Columbia River Basin is a vast landscape with shrub and meadows, apple orchards, and meadows.
His plan may have been modified, but he perseveres. Then the engine of his car explodes. Ben is raised by two young lovers. His plea is enthusiastic and sparks a conversation that will turn Ben’s journey. Some are kind. One almost proves fatal.
There is overdetermined white masculinity for Ben, like Hemingway, whose calling as a doctor came during the Korean War. Thane Swigert’s script incorporates that quality and provides some demographic overview. “It wasn’t gray when you were growing up,” says Anita (Annie Gonzalez), a vet and veteran, of Ben’s childhood hometown.
Based on David Gutterson’s novel of the same name, this charming if familiar drama (directed by SJ Chiro) joins a growing number of films about the aging protagonist. Often, these films are rewarded not so much for their story as for the performance of an actor who spent his career elevating the surrounding ensemble. In a star turn, Skerritt reveals the tiniest fissures of vulnerability in his uncompromising portrayal of a cardiologist who is sick and miserable – and fed up with both.
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes. Available to rent or buy in theaters and on Apple TV, Google Play and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.
