EastEnders’ Samantha Womack ‘is dating Coronation Street’s Oliver Farnworth’

EastEnders star Samantha Womack is reportedly dating Coronation Avenue actor Oliver Farnworth.

The actress, 48, has been secretly dating the cleaning soap star after they grew shut whereas engaged on the 2019 stage adaptation of The Lady On The Prepare.

It comes after Samantha revealed she had secretly cut up from her husband Mark in 2018 after 9 years of marriage, and it is reported her estranged partner has given her new relationship his seal of approval.

New romance!

A supply informed The Solar: ‘They could not be happier and have beloved dating away from the general public eye.

‘They’ve met one another’s households and all of it feels very pure. They’re completely smitten with one another.

‘Plus her ex Mark is completely happy for her too. It is all very grown-up and fashionable.’

Break up:

The Cleaning soap star confirmed the couple have been separated for some time however are cohabiting ‘fortunately’ with their kids Benjamin, 19, and Lili Rose, 15, at their Bedfordshire farmhouse.

The thespian, who can also be stepmum to Mark’s son Michael, 25, from a earlier relationship, insisted they’re amicable and are in ‘no rush’ to alter their unconventional dwelling state of affairs.

The media character informed OK! journal: ‘Our household house is large enough and we’re co-existing fortunately. There is not any rush to alter issues.

‘However now looks like the proper time to be trustworthy and admit we’re now not collectively. It could be naive to say that transferring on has been simple for us each. It isn’t a simple route however we have at all times been trustworthy with one another about every little thing.’

The TV star, who met the Emmerdale actor, 59, on the set of Liverpool 1 again in 1998 and tied the knot in Might 2009, admitted she desires to be ‘finest mates’ together with her ex’s future companions as they’ve began to see different folks since their break-up and even give one another dating recommendation.

Shut:

Samantha and Mark began their romance quickly after their respective marriages ended.

The blonde referred to as it quits from Junfan Mantovani in 1998 after only one 12 months of marriage, whereas the Liverpool native was married to Mary Therese McGoldrick from 1995 till 1997.

Early beginnings:

Samantha revealed talks of a cut up began ‘about 4 years in the past’ as her husband needed to steer a ‘quiet life’ whereas she is ‘extra on the market’.

Regardless of being separated for fairly a while, the theatre star insisted they’ve had ‘a few of their finest instances collectively’ as a household in the course of the coronavirus lockdown.

The mother-of-two candidly confessed she feared she and Mark ‘failed’ as a pair, however is content material their son and daughter are ‘completely happy that we’re completely happy’ as they’re ‘soulmates’ and ‘nonetheless love one another’.

Earlier this 12 months, Murphy’s Legislation star Mark appeared on Lorraine Kelly to debate his new stint on Emmerdale, however saved mum on his cut up from Samantha.

'We're soulmates':

'We needed to search out the proper time':

Return to TV:

The Brighton-born star mentioned that that they had sat down with their youngsters to determine when was the proper time to announce the information publicly, with family and friends already being conscious of the breakdown of their marriage.

Samantha and Mark have taken issues sluggish relating to divorcing legally, and are even contemplating getting a home overseas and having two locations to reside.

Simply days earlier, information surrounding her shut pal and former co-star Rita Simons’ cut up from her husband of 14 years, Theo Silveston, emerged.

The couple, who have not been dwelling collectively for 2 years, have determined to formally divorce, the Every day Star experiences.

Serving to hand:

Shock divorce:

The 43-year-old’s consultant confirmed the divorce proceedings to the publication on Friday and recommended that she is doing effectively, regardless of the unlucky information.

They mentioned: ‘Rita and Theo have been separated for nearly two years and Theo moved out of the household dwelling a while in the past.

The insider added: ‘The cut up has been a giant change for Rita, however she is aware of it is the proper choice.

It is over:

Rita shares twin daughters, Jamiee and Maiya, 14, together with her hairdresser husband who she tied the knot with in 2006 after apparently assembly by way of a mutual buddy after they had been simply 19.

Theo runs the award-winning, Kink hair salon in London, and he reportedly moved out of their household dwelling in Elstree, Hertfordshire in 2018.

One other supply claimed that the I am A Celeb star is bound she has made the proper choice and intends on placing their household dwelling up on the market.

Transferring on:

In keeping with the supply, she is wanting ahead to a recent begin and a future full of latest prospects.

In Might, Rita cryptically implied she had been in a foul place as she wrote on Instagram: ‘I have been to darkish locations in the previous few years.’

She divulged that she was battling issues in her private life and admitted that she has lastly discovered ‘therapeutic’ and ‘peace’.

Dedication:

Rita credited figuring out throughout lockdown with serving to her ‘heal’ from private issues.

She wrote: ‘I have never been too vocal on social media throughout lockdown..not about my very own life anyway However I needed to share this with you…earlier than lockdown I used to be 100% a workaholic and 1000% stressed.

‘I used to be attempting to cope with work and private issues on the similar time. I have been to some fairly darkish locations in the previous few years each mentally and bodily however I do not are inclined to shout about it. (Aside from the insomnia!)

Sensational:

Trustworthy:

‘Irony is that in these previous couple of months, the place the world is extra tousled than ever and I have been compelled to cease working, I’ve had the time to heal, to spend extra time at dwelling with my youngsters.

‘Under no circumstances do I wish to detract from the true s**t, and the hero’s, the frontline staff and the households who’ve misplaced family members, however the fact is all of us have our personal distinctive model of lockdown.

‘Some have it worse than others. No, this has not been ‘the nice leveler’ (thanks madge) infact it has proven a lot inequality amongst us. However MY Lockdown has meant I’ve discovered peace. And I’m grateful for that.’