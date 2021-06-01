Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021 for 1086 Security Guard Posts





Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Recruitment 2021: Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited software for the submit of Security Guard(T) from the prevailing workers of the organisation. Male candidates can apply for the submit ECL Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

The chosen workers will probably be deployed as Security Guard (Trainee) for a interval of six months of their present grade & scale of pay. The chosen workers will probably be required to endure Fundamental Security Coaching inside this era of six months which will probably be organized by the HOD (Security), ECL Hq. After profitable completion of six months coaching interval & the Fundamental Security Coaching, they are going to be positioned in T & S Gr.- “G” as Security Guard.

Notification

Notification Particulars

Notification Quantity – ECL/CMD/C-6/Rectt/21/115

Necessary Date

Final Date of Software – 15 June 2021

Eastern Coalfields Limited Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 1086

Unreserved – 842

SC – 163

ST – 81

Eligibility Standards for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Posts

Academic Qualification:

Candidates should be VII normal handed.

For extra data, verify detailed notification given beneath

Tips on how to Apply for Eastern Coalfields Limited Security Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

The appliance must be made to the respective Space GMs or HODs of the Institutions/ Workshops and within the case of Hq. to Sr. Supervisor (P/Estb), Personnel Dept.,ECL, Sanctori.