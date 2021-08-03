Eastern Ladakh India-China soldiers retreated from Gogra after about 15 months

After nearly 15 months of face-to-face at the Gogra Post confrontation point in eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops have retreated. Both sides have completed the process of withdrawing their troops from there and the ground situation has been restored to the pre-standoff period. The Indian Army issued a statement and informed about the latest situation at Gogra Post. In the 12th round of talks at the Corps Commander level of both the countries, it was agreed to withdraw from the Gogra post.

The Army said that the process of withdrawing the troops was done on August 4 and 5 and soldiers from both sides are now in their permanent bases. Gogra is known as Patrol Point-17A. “All temporary structures and other associated infrastructure constructed by both sides in the area have been dismantled and verified mutually,” the Army said in its statement. Both sides have restored the topography in the area to the pre-stalemate condition.

The troop withdrawal agreement will ensure that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Gogra is strictly adhered to and respected by both sides and that there is no unilateral change in the status quo, the statement said. “With this, a more vulnerable area of ​​the face-off has been resolved,” the Army said. Both sides have committed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector. The government refers to eastern Ladakh as the western sector. “The Indian Army, along with the ITBP, is fully committed to uphold the sovereignty of the nation and to maintain peace and stability along the LAC in the Western Sector,” the statement said. The Army said both sides have stopped the forward front deployments at Gogra in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

Standoff continues in Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok

After the Gogra post, there are now three such places in eastern Ladakh, where the standoff continues. Indian military commanders in the recent 12th round of talks had also raised the point of withdrawal of Chinese soldiers from these places, but Chinese commanders argued about the hot spring (PP15) that they are in their area along the Line of Actual Control. The Chinese side remained silent on the issue of withdrawal from Depsang ground and Demchok’s Charding-Ninglung drain.

According to officials, India will place demands in the upcoming talks at various levels regarding Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok. The Defense Ministry is preparing for further talks regarding these areas. The nine-hour-long meeting between the top commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies took place on July 31, during which the focus was especially on the withdrawal process from the remaining points of standoff in eastern Ladakh.





