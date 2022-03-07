Eastern US faces hail, wind, severe weather risk



After a severe tornado hit the Midwest this weekend, the risk has now shifted to areas extending from the southeast to the northeast.

There could be heavy hail, hailstorms, heavy rains and tornadoes all day today.

Prior to this system, temperatures averaged 20 to 30 degrees and many records could be broken.

Behind the storm, cold winds with snow in some parts of northern New England will return to the Great Lakes.

Another storm will move north-west which will bring heavy snowfall and freezing cold till Tuesday.

This cold wind will start blowing south and east in the next few days.