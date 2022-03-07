World

Eastern US faces hail, wind, severe weather risk

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

After a severe tornado hit the Midwest this weekend, the risk has now shifted to areas extending from the southeast to the northeast.

There could be heavy hail, hailstorms, heavy rains and tornadoes all day today.

Thunderstorm threat for Monday.

(Gadget Clock)

Prior to this system, temperatures averaged 20 to 30 degrees and many records could be broken.

Areas where high temperature records can be broken.

(Gadget Clock)

Behind the storm, cold winds with snow in some parts of northern New England will return to the Great Lakes.

High temperatures are expected across the United States on Monday.

(Gadget Clock)

Another storm will move north-west which will bring heavy snowfall and freezing cold till Tuesday.

This cold wind will start blowing south and east in the next few days.

