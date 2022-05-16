Eastern US facing severe thunderstorms, flash flooding risk



Robust to robust thunderstorms will have an effect on giant elements of the east on Monday, together with main cities alongside the I-95 hall this afternoon.

Excessive ranges of flood hazard had been introduced within the space, with hailstorms, hailstorms and a number of other tornadoes inflicting heavy rainfall.

One other space of ​​concern can be elements of japanese New Mexico and Texas.

File warming would be the story for elements of the southwest and southern plains the place the warmth index has crossed the century mark.

The excessive risk of fireplace returns to this area and with it the temperature rises, dry circumstances are maintained and winds improve.