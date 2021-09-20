Eaton Biron, lone survivor of Italian cable car accident, subject of custody battle

The prosecutor did not respond to requests for comment, and Mr Peleg could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Mr Simbari, the aunt’s lawyer, said Eaton had lived in Italy since he was a year old and had both Italian and Israeli citizenship. The boy’s mother tongue was Italian, he said, although he also spoke Hebrew.

“We are very concerned because this child was torn from a familiar environment, so this is the second trauma he experienced in May,” Mr Simbari said.

Ms. Biran, the aunt, told reporters on Sunday that Mr. Peleg picked up Eaton on Saturday morning for an agreed-upon trip to shop for toys. When the boy did not return home, she said that she began calling Mr. Peleg, who did not answer. On Saturday evening, she told reporters, she received a text message from grandfather that read: “Eaton is back home.”

In a ruling this summer, the court also ordered Mr Peleg to return Eaton’s Israeli passport, which he did not do. “I can assume that with the passport, Grandpa was able to get out of control at the borders and bring the boy back to Israel,” Mr Simbari said.

Mr Peleg’s lawyers – Eaton’s mother, Tal Peleg’s father – rejected the kidnapping claims, saying in a statement that the boy was “never deprived of his personal liberty.” He argued that Mr Peleg did not break the court order, as he was never formally informed that the child could not leave the country.

“Eaton’s state of health concerns the maternal family, which has always been kept in the dark by doctors and the courts, which has hindered maternal family involvement,” lawyers said in a statement. “For these reasons, his grandfather decided to submit him for necessary medical check-up in Israel.”