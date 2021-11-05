eb-5 Visa Processing Time: Career Tips: EB-5 Visa Benefits Students, Learn Full Details Here – eb-5 Visa Benefits Students

Highlights Learn what an EB-5 visa is

Discounts for working during the course

Find out how many career options there will be

EB-5 Visa Benefits: With hopes and dreams for a bright future and a better tomorrow in mind, students from all over the world aspire to study at the best universities in the world. For that, the first choice of the people is still the United States. Because the chances of getting a job here in the future with a good education are limitless. The United States has some of the world’s leading educational institutions, such as Yale, Brown, Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and many more. State universities in the U.S. are also world-renowned, with any of these educations raising the degree rating. However, the biggest obstacle in the way of students fulfilling these dreams is visa. In the meantime, however, EB-5 visas are emerging as a new option.



Visas are the biggest problem for students

Students traditionally apply for F-1 visas for their education. Then apply for OPT and H1B in search of a job in the US. However, political pressure on H-1B has increased in recent years, beginning with a temporary ban imposed by former President Trump. The problem with H-1B visas is that these visa holders find it difficult to change employers or negotiate salaries and terms. Also, the visa is limited to a maximum of 6 years, after which alternative solutions will have to be found. That’s why students are now opting for an EB-5 visa to travel to the US.

Learn what an EB-5 visa is

EB-5 visas used to require गुंत 9 million to be invested in the US and employ at least 10 people, but have now been reduced to $ 5 million (about Rs 3.7 crore). In this, after receiving a conditional green card for 21 months, any investor can apply for permanent residence with his family, subject to conditions. The EB-5 visa allows an individual to live, work and study independently in the United States.

Also read: Study in Australia: Learn 7 Interesting Reasons That Make Australia the Top Study Destination



Why EB-5 visa is preferred among students

1. Possibility of low tuition fees

International students with EB-5 residency teach less in state universities than their immigrant peers. If families live in a state where there is a university, they are eligible for less tuition at that college or university.

2. Access to financial aid and scholarships

At the time of application, many universities offer scholarships. To achieve this, international students have to compete with students from all over the world. At the same time, students with an EB-5 green card are eligible to receive and apply for scholarships for Native Americans. This increases the chances of getting a scholarship. At the same time, the state, federal government and schools also provide grants to students on an as-needed basis. These grants are not widely available to international students, but are available to EB-5 green card holders.

Read also: Indian History: A picture of a special animal on a seal found in Harappa, learn the history of the Indus Valley Civilization



3. Discount for working during the course

Immigrant students face many job restrictions during their education, such as allowances for on-campus jobs and limited off-campus job opportunities. However, international students as EB-5 green card holders are not subject to such restrictions and can work independently off campus as their US counterparts. They can take advantage of useful work experience opportunities that can help them get a job after graduation.

4. Good job opportunities after graduation

Perhaps the biggest advantage of an EB-5 visa is that after graduation, you will not have to struggle for a job or face any restrictions. Green card holders have complete freedom to negotiate a good job and a decent salary, a visa that even non-green card holders do not have.