eBay 6.20.0.3 APK for Android – Download



eBay’s Android app makes buying and selling items easy with a Smartphone. The app makes it easy to notify buyers or sellers that payment has been made or an item has been dispatched. Leaving feedback about a certain seller is also very easy which also helps other users.

Users can easily track their packages and make payments from the eBay app interface. Now discover for yourself the best-selling brands to get discounted deals on various things like Fashion, Tech, Electronics, and much more. With eBay, users can now shop, sell and save.

Selling and Listing with the eBay

eBay app is mostly used for selling products that you might wanna sell as a stand-alone product or sell as a product line. If you have the original box for the item being sold, the eBay app allows you to scan the barcode and automatically pull in all the details about it as part of your listing. If you don’t have a bar code then as an alternative, eBay added a product name search, which does the same thing if you can find the name of the item on the list.

After scanning or entering the description, eBay’s app will do a one-to-one match to its catalog to help fill in the necessary information for that product. It will also offer sellers a stock photo, eBay’s price recommendation, and product shipping recommendations. The app’s newfound ability to quickly list the item uses technology like structured data and predictive analytics to pre-populate listings with the information required, instead of relying on sellers to type it in themselves.

Buy & Sell on the Go:

Buying is pretty straightforward. You can pick items from all global brands or private sellers. Compare the prices and compare the products. Choose the one that is best and suits your budget. You will need to register in order to get discounted deals but you can still look around without it.

Shop everything from clothes, tech, or hoe furniture straight from your android. You may also want to try Amazon Shopping.

Shop the best brands like Samsung, Sony, Apple & man more at the best available prices on eBay.

Now you can also sell items with ease. Just scan and list them for selling.

Buy the best auto deals from the used cars and parts section.

A shopping cart lets you save fixed-price items you want to buy while you continue shopping. When you’re ready, you can check out and pay for multiple items in one go. To add an item to your cart, simply select Add to cart beneath the Buy It Now button.

TECHNOLOGY & ELECTRONICS:

Save money on your best brands like Sony or Samsung.

With a simple and easy-to-use eBay app, buy your next laptop, TV, or even cell phone.

Fashion:

Buy latest trends in men, women and children fashions.

By from best deals on shoes, clothes, and accessories on eBay.

Home & Garden:

Now save a considerable amount of money on best deals of garden furniture, home décor, and kitchen appliances with eBay.

Shop for DIY tools and supplies for your garden needs.

Used cars and Auto parts:

Easily sell your used cars.

But the best vehicles, car parts, and accessories at reasonable prices.

With eBay, shopping and selling are made easy and on the go. Search easily for either buying or selling items.