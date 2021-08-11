EBay’s Survival Lesson – The New York Times

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it.

I want it to be OK for a business to be just OK. This is why I want to talk about eBay.

Some of you may vaguely remember buying from eBay during the peak days of Beanie Babies, or maybe you never thought about eBay at all. The value of products sold on Amazon is about six times what eBay sells each year.

But eBay may have found a groove. It’s premature to call it a success, but shoppers are buying more there and the company has made peace with not being a store of everything. Instead, eBay tries to focus on what it does best. (The company will say later on Wednesday how its business has been over the past three months.)

The former CEO of EBay aspired to “make a bigger difference in the world”. The new eBay mainly tries to satisfy its loyal buyers and merchants.