ECB asks ICC: ECB calls to ICC to decide outcome of Manchester Test match between India and England

Highlights The fifth Test between India and England was canceled due to Kovid

The England Cricket Board wrote a letter to the ICC regarding the decision in the Manchester Test

The Indian team will travel to England in July next year to play ODIs and T20s.

New Delhi

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has written to the ICC asking it to start the process of scheduling the canceled Manchester Test match. The fifth and final Test of the series between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester was canceled on Friday.

Due to the outbreak of corona in the Indian camp, it was agreed to cancel the test after a few hours meeting between the BCCI and the ECB. The ECB has urged the ICC to decide whether the result will be 2-1 or 2-2.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said on Friday that the canceled fifth Test would be a separate match outside the Test series proposed by the BCCI. With this demand, the ECB has taken the matter to the ICC court.

“I think this is a different situation,” Harrison told Sky Sports. We are given a few more options to look out for. He was asked if it would be an independent match or a series decider.

Team India refused to take the field

Chief executive Tom Harrison said the match had to be canceled not because of fear of the corona virus but because of thinking about ‘what could happen’. He said that every effort is made to convince the Indian players to feel comfortable. But assistant physio Yogesh Parmar Kovid was positive and the frightened players refused to take the field.

The England tour is set to take place in July next year

If it is a Test series, India will be considered the winner of the series against England as they are currently leading 2-1. However, it has not yet received official confirmation. The canceled Test match could be played in July next year when India tour England for a limited overs series.

India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs and the fourth Test by 157 runs. England, meanwhile, won the third Test in Leeds by an innings and 76 runs. The first match played in Nottingham ended in a draw.