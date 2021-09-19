ECB will slow down its crisis-era bond purchases

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would slow down its pandemic-era bond-buying program it uses to support the eurozone economy through the lockdown, citing “favorable financing conditions” and an inflation outlook. It is one of the main tools used.

The programme, which has recently been buying nearly 80 billion euros, or $95 billion, mostly of government bonds each month, is a way to keep borrowing costs down and spur economic growth.

Despite the Bank’s portrayal of an improving economic outlook for the eurozone, the decision to “slightly” reduce buying momentum was not designed to signal to markets that monetary stimulus in the region was yet to be tightened. . The central bank is still trying to secure a sustained recovery and get inflation to reach its 2 per cent target over the long term.

Traders understood the message: Government bond yields plummeted, and the euro changed little after the announcement.