ECB will slow down its crisis-era bond purchases
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would slow down its pandemic-era bond-buying program it uses to support the eurozone economy through the lockdown, citing “favorable financing conditions” and an inflation outlook. It is one of the main tools used.
The programme, which has recently been buying nearly 80 billion euros, or $95 billion, mostly of government bonds each month, is a way to keep borrowing costs down and spur economic growth.
Despite the Bank’s portrayal of an improving economic outlook for the eurozone, the decision to “slightly” reduce buying momentum was not designed to signal to markets that monetary stimulus in the region was yet to be tightened. . The central bank is still trying to secure a sustained recovery and get inflation to reach its 2 per cent target over the long term.
Traders understood the message: Government bond yields plummeted, and the euro changed little after the announcement.
The central bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, insisted that the slowdown in buying was not a reduction in asset purchases, which would reduce purchases to zero, a move the US Federal Reserve is preparing to take. Instead it was a “re-evaluation” of the programme, which was unanimously approved by the bank’s policymakers.
“The woman is not getting thinner,” Ms Lagarde said at a news conference.
“The rebound phase in the recovery of the euro-area economy has advanced rapidly,” she said. He said the economy was expected to return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of the year.
But, she added, “the current rise in inflation is expected to be largely temporary, and the underlying price pressures are only building up gradually.”
The pandemic bond-buying program began in March 2020 as the coronavirus spread across Europe and aimed to buy €1.85 trillion of bonds and run until at least March 2022. The slowdown will help ensure that purchases end on time, though the central bank hasn’t ruled out an extension.
In a statement on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday, “Based on a joint assessment of the financing situation and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council decides that favorable financial conditions can be maintained with a moderately low pace of net asset purchases.” “
Analysts at both Dutch bank ING and British bank Barclays said they expect the central bank to buy assets worth €60 billion and €70 billion each month by the end of the year.
Other policy measures were left unchanged. Interest rates were kept constant, including the so-called deposit rate, which remained at -0.5 per cent. The negative rate is essentially a fee on deposits to encourage commercial banks to lend more. Policymakers also maintained the shape of the bank’s other bond-buying programme, which was revamped in 2019 to tackle the regional slowdown.
Thursday’s decisions are the first test of the central bank’s updated forward guidance. In July, policymakers said they were prepared to ignore a short-term surge in inflation and raise interest rates only when it became clear that the annual inflation rate of 2 percent was “well ahead” of the end of the central bank’s projection horizon. will reach. Around that level in the medium term.
The central bank slightly raised its inflation forecasts for the next few years from three months ago, but the upgrades showed inflation still below target in the medium term. Annual inflation is projected to be 2.2 percent in 2021, 1.7 percent in 2022 and 1.5 percent in 2023.
The sector’s statistics agency said last week that inflation rose to 3 per cent in August, despite being the highest in nearly 10 years, reinforcing the central bank’s case for keeping the policy lax. Policymakers have been betting that the surge in inflation will be temporary, as are other central banks around the world.
The European Central Bank has been more cautious than the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England about preparing markets for a return to normal policy. While the eurozone economy is rebounding faster than expected – growing 2.2 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year – Ms Lagarde also highlighted the risks of expansion. There is uncertainty arising from the spread of the delta version of the coronavirus, which could further slow consumer spending, and the risk that supply chain disruptions could last longer than expected, resulting in wage increases and other price pressures. . This would undermine the belief that most short-term increases in inflation will be temporary.
“There is still some way to go before the economy recovers from the damage caused by the pandemic,” Ms Lagarde said, noting that there are more than two million fewer people employed than before the crisis.
The central bank is expected to maintain its old bond buying effort, under which the bank buys assets worth €20 billion every month. Many analysts expect policymakers to increase the size of purchases to provide a stimulus to the economy even after the immediate impact of the pandemic.
Ms Lagarde said the governing council did not discuss what would happen to the procurement program next year either and that it would be on the agenda for its December meeting, when the next round of staff forecasts for the economy would be available.
Strategists at Rabobank wrote in a note that the central bank is “clearly dependent on data, and all options are open for December.” “The bank is still a long way from eliminating asset purchases completely.” The old bond-buying program and other policy instruments “will take the reins in pursuit of the inflation target,” he wrote.
