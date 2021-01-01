ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for ITI Trade Apprenticeship Posts at www.ecil.co.in. Check here for selection process and other details

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Hyderabad had recently released a notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice Posts. This recruitment will be done under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 and the duration of apprenticeship will be one year. All interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. http://www.ecil.co.in You can apply through online on or before 16 September. The application process was started from 2nd September.

ECIL Trade Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 A total of 243 posts will be recruited through this. In which, 30 posts of electrician, 70 posts of electronic mechanic, 65 posts of fitter, 15 posts of welder and 10 posts of turner and many other vacant posts are included. Selected candidates for trade apprenticeship posts will also be given a stipend of Rs 7700 to Rs 8050 per month. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

To apply for the post of Trade Apprentice, candidate should have ITI pass certificate in relevant trade. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years. However, there will be a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates and 5 years for SC/ ST category candidates. Let us tell you that the candidates for recruitment to these posts will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in ITI. The document verification of the shortlisted candidates will be held from September 20 to September 25. For this candidates will be informed in due course through email.

Interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Trade Apprenticeship in ECIL should first visit the website of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. http://www.apprenticeshipindia.org Will have to register. After this the official website of ECIL http://www.ecil.co.in To apply online. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

